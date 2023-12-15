Hailey Bieber Wore Shorts So Tiny, She Was Practically Pants-less

As evidenced by twinkling lights, kitschy themed decor, and Mariah Carey’s voice booming from stereos, the holidays are finally around the corner. But if you’re still in need of Yuletide cheer, perhaps the trickle of Santa red ensembles from the foremost style savants will do the trick.

Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo, for example, have all turned out in red-hot numbers for their interview appearances, events, and red carpets, respectively. The latest A-lister to embrace the fiery color this season? Hailey Bieber.

Sartorially speaking, the Rhode founder’s takes on the festive color lean more naughty than nice. In the past week, she’s rocked a daring micro mini dress and, most recently, she wore the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen. Sorry, Santa, but I deem these a slay.

Hailey’s Itty-Bitty Hemline

Bieber is no stranger to micro-mini skirts and dresses — her hemlines are often hiked high up. On Thursday, Dec. 14, however, Bieber rocked another itty-bitty item: teeny shorts.

She wore a comfy off-duty ensemble while out in LA. On top, the model donned a bright red sweatshirt with “New York” emblazoned on the chest. To balance out the bagginess of her look’s upper half, Bieber wore teeny tiny shorts. Her bottoms were so short that, in some photos, it seemed like Bieber didn’t wear pants at all (a style she’s previously co-signed).

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with her choice of topper: an oversize coat — one of her favorite styles.

Her Dad Hat Was So ’90s

On the accessories front, Bieber accessorized the look with ballet flats — 2023’s favorite shoes — paired with classic white socks. She also carried a boxy carry-all similar to her bag choices in recent months.

Her most interesting accessory, however, was the navy blue Nike baseball cap. The baseball cap is notoriously favored by dads — but Bieber took the ’90s-era cap back and decided to give it a refresh.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s In Her Red Era

The day before, the beauty entrepreneur wore another red-hot ’fit — but went the ultra-glam route. For her beauty brand’s holiday party on Wednesday, she wore a metallic red mini that gave serious tinsel vibes. She topped it off with the fuzziest coat, also in a bright pop of cherry.