True Hailey Bieber fans know you have to keep a super close eye on the model’s Instagram if you want to be clued in on her ever-evolving aesthetic.

Known for labeling her frequent style changes in her IG captions (see: strawberry girl summer and cinnamon cookie butter hair), Bieber’s recent post suggests she is entering her wintery era for the holidays. And, no, it’s not your average puffer jacket, chunky scarf, snow boots seasonal switch.

Her take on the holiday party look includes a snowy background, the cold girl makeup look, and a bra...?

Hailey’s Barely Bundled-Up Look

After dipping her toe into the world of balletcore over the last few months (bows and Mary Janes galore), Bieber is finally diving deep into the new aesthetic, captioning her latest photoshoot “Sugar Plum” — an obvious homage to the classic Nutcracker character.

And while the vibes of the look were giving ballerina realness, it wouldn’t be a Bieber look without at least one NSFW feature. Her first spicy selection? A sequin micro-mini skirt that perfectly aligned with her recent affinity for itty bitty skirts.

She kept the alluring vibes going on top with a white lace bra which she layered under a miniature pink camisole. Risky choices given the obvious winter location — risky choices that fully paid off.

It would be a crime to cover up a look this good with an enormous puffer jacket. So instead, the Rhode Skin founder went a more glamorous route with an ivory feather coat that shielded her from the Colorado chill (she’s currently enjoying an aprés-ski vacation with her husband, Justin and fellow A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev).

She first dabbled in this sartorial aesthetic back in November, when she shared a TikTok tutorial of “Sugar Plum Fairy makeup.” It came complete with ultra-rosy cheeks, shimmering icy pink eyes, and a glossy mauve lip (her limited edition Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Jelly Bean) — a beat she no doubt tapped into for her latest beauty drop.

Massive Coats Are Her New Go-To

When it comes to festive OOTNs, Bieber has been utilizing the same winter-ready jacket style time and again.

A week before her fairy-like look, she styled a similar fur jacket in a bright crimson red for the Rhode Skin holiday party. Draped over an equally maximalist metallic ruby mini, the final ’fit kickstarted a fluffy fashion obsession.

