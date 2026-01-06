Last year, Hailey Bieber spent her holidays in Aspen, Colorado, chilling with her besties Kendall Jenner and Kylie in the celeb-approved ski town. This year, she traded in the wintry weather for a more tropical climate, consequently swapping her après-ski holiday ensembles for resortwear. And if there’s one thing Bieber knows — apart from building a billion-dollar beauty empire, of course — it’s her way around a swimsuit.

Despite the numerous A-listers who practically live in bikinis, including Heidi Klum and Dua Lipa, no one is as adventurous when it comes to swimwear as the Rhode founder. Thus far, she’s worn fuzzy sets, literal seashells, and custom Pucci bikinis to the beach, among other fashion-forward choices. She continued her daring swimsuit tradition over the weekend, when she posted a photo dump that put her new swim gear on display, each chicer (and spicier) than the last.

Hailey’s Lacy Bathing Suit

On Sunday, Jan. 4, Bieber shared pics from her recent island getaway and inadvertently added a whole new set of pins to vacay wardrobe mood boards worldwide. A leopard-print monokini, plucked from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, was one of the standout pieces.

The maximalist archival attire featured a deep, cleavage-baring, scoop-neck halter neckline and a massive cutout that exposed her entire stomach. The outfit’s only coverage was in the form of criss-cross straps laced up to her sternum.

Though it’s unclear how much she bought this one for, to sate inquiring minds, the piece of fashion history’s resale value was at $2,850 on 1stDibs. So it’s likely in that same ballpark.

More Resortwear Looks

The rest of the dump showed off some other chic swimsuits from Bieber’s closet, one of which was sunset-inspired. She wore a butter yellow triangle bikini top styled with a printed chiffon topper and loose drawstring bottoms in a lemontini hue. She topped it off with a woven hat and her iconic Rhode iPhone case.

In another photo, she wore a plunging top with a ruffle trim and a similar lace-up detail throughout the torso. (The model clearly has a new signature.)

Peep Her Sweet Accessory

Despite the selection of spicy suits, the most eye-catching piece in the carousel was also the sweetest: a diamond-encrusted anklet bearing her son’s name, Jack, in sparkly cursive. Her one small add-on proved that not only is nameplate jewelry back, it’s also no longer limited to your typical necklace.

A maternal slay.