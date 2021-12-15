The 15 Best Hair Care Gifts For Your Styling-Savvy BFF

Whether you’re treating yourself with a special present or shopping for that loved one who’s all about hair care, Bustle has got you covered: A handful of top stylists have shared the hair care gifts on their must-have lists. And they really delivered.

From easy stocking stuffers to the most covetable gadgets, sworn-by styling products, and functional accessories, these hairstylists know all about what reigns supreme on the hair care shelves. As an accidental bonus to their picks, most items are all about maximizing your styling time and minimizing hair damage.

What’s a better way to let your BFFs and family members know you care than by giving the gift of self-care by way of some dreamy hair products? Because... let’s be honest: Most of our locks could use a little love during this most wonderful albeit harsh-on-our-strands time of the year. Allow this cohort of celebrity hairstylists and salon owners to guide you as you do your holiday shopping — keep scrolling for a curated list of the hair care gifts that are sure to delight any of the beauty lovers on your list (or, ya know, yourself).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Ultimate Straightener Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener $499.99 See On Dyson Dyson makes industry-favorite hair tools, and this ceramic straightener has become a must-have since its launch in 2016. “This cordless straightener does an incredible job with properly distributing heat on the hair, and not burning and damaging [your strands] more than necessary,” says Brad Mondo, founder and creative director of XMONDO.

2 For Healthy Hair Drying Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap $30 See On Aquis Protect your strands from oft-harsh bath towels with this wrap that promises to dry your hair in half the time — and fight frizz while it’s at it. Editorial hairstylist Akki Shirakawa swears by its snug but comfortable fit. “Even if you put on a turtleneck sweater while wearing it, it will not come off,” she says of her gift guide pick. “You can get the maximum effect with this minimum thing.”

3 A 2-In-1 Styling Essential Milbon Dry Texturizing Spray 4 $35.95 See On Amazon Breathe a little life into your style with this spray that works to add both texture and volume to your hair while absorbing excess oil. “This product really helps amplify, refresh, and provide texture,” says celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran. “It’s a great cross between a texture spray and dry shampoo. This is a very versatile product and really works well with all types of hair.”

4 The Best Detangler Felicia Leatherwood Detangling Brush $17.99 See On Amazon Tackle any tangle with this brush that works on all hair types, from kinky to straight. “This is great for detangling thick, dense hair,” says Yasmine Young, owner of Diaspora Salon in Baltimore, Maryland. Her tip? Pair it with your favorite conditioner for what she insists will be “one of the best wash days ever.”

5 For Shiny Blowouts Revlon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer PLUS $69.99 See On Ulta Beauty Save time and money with this two-in-one gadget that promises to deliver salon-quality blowouts at home, a product Mondo considers a great budget-friendly buy. “It simplifies the blow drying process by combining the brush and blow dryer into one,” he tells Bustle.

6 The Fan-Fave Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Ulta $399.99 See On Ulta Beauty Young says this coveted dryer from Dyson, which comes with five different styling attachments, is worth the splurge because its technology brings quicker drying and less damage — a true present to anyone’s head of hair.

8 For All-In-One Hairstyling T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set Amazon $335 $239.99 See On Amazon Streamline your styling process with this convertible kit that Mondo considers his go-to. “I love that I don’t have to have three separate curling irons — I can have them all in one,” he says. “Just pop on a different head and go to work.” Bonus: It’s suitcase friendly.

9 The Hydration Booster Hair Steamer Q-Redew $79 See On Q-Redew If anyone on your list has recently complained about dry strands, consider putting this handheld steamer underneath their Christmas tree. “This is a great gift,” gushes Dafina Smith, founder and CEO of Covet & Mane. “I love this product to help truly hydrate hair. It also allows treatments to penetrate my coily hair and combats dryness in these winter months.”

10 The Flyaway-Taming MVP R+CO DART Pomade Stick Neiman Marcus $19 See On Neiman Marcus In need of a stocking stuffer? Hairstylist Kat Thompson recommends this product from R+Co. “It’s one of my most used products,” she tells Bustle. “It’s a small pomade stick that is perfect for taming flyaways and small enough to keep in your purse.”

11 For Smoother Strands Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush Flower Beauty $69.99 See On Flower Beauty Another stylist-approved styling tool: Flower Beauty’s Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush. “It’s the ultimate two-in-one,” says Thompson. “You can blow dry, smooth, and style your hair all at once — who doesn't want that?”

13 For A Chic Curling Iron AnhxSultra Curling Iron 1.25” Anh Co Tran $249 See On Anh Co Tran Give the gift of a functional and beautiful styling tool like this one, a pick from Alex Brown, Chicago-based celebrity hairstylist and salon owner. “Anh Co Tran is a stylist known for his fashion forward haircuts and tousled, effortless waves,” she tells Bustle. “This curling iron will give you just that. I love the matte black finish and the option to buy the marcel or regular curling iron — they look so chic.”

14 The Perfect Bristle Brush Ibiza Hair B5 Boar Brush Amazon $50.97 See On Amazon Another stocking stuffer idea? This boar-bristle brush. “I use this brush on almost every client,” says Brown. “It has tons of natural bristles that really help to grip the hair, creating tension to smooth and add shine. The cork handle is also easier on my wrist.”