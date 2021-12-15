The 15 Best Hair Care Gifts For Your Styling-Savvy BFF

Whether you’re treating yourself with a special present or shopping for that loved one who’s all about hair care, Bustle has got you covered: A handful of top stylists have shared the hair care gifts on their must-have lists. And they
really delivered.
From easy
stocking stuffers to the most covetable gadgets, sworn-by styling products, and functional accessories, these hairstylists know all about what reigns supreme on the hair care shelves. As an accidental bonus to their picks, most items are all about maximizing your styling time and minimizing hair damage.
What’s a better way to let your BFFs and family members know you care than by giving the gift of
self-care by way of some dreamy hair products? Because... let’s be honest: Most of our locks could use a little love during this most wonderful albeit harsh-on-our-strands time of the year. Allow this cohort of celebrity hairstylists and salon owners to guide you as you do your holiday shopping — keep scrolling for a curated list of the hair care gifts that are sure to delight any of the beauty lovers on your list (or, ya know, yourself). We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1 The Ultimate Straightener
Dyson makes industry-favorite hair tools, and this ceramic straightener has become a must-have since its
launch in 2016. “This cordless straightener does an incredible job with properly distributing heat on the hair, and not burning and damaging [your strands] more than necessary,” says Brad Mondo, founder and creative director of XMONDO. 2 For Healthy Hair Drying
Protect your strands from
oft-harsh bath towels with this wrap that promises to dry your hair in half the time — and fight frizz while it’s at it. Editorial hairstylist Akki Shirakawa swears by its snug but comfortable fit. “Even if you put on a turtleneck sweater while wearing it, it will not come off,” she says of her gift guide pick. “You can get the maximum effect with this minimum thing.” 3 A 2-In-1 Styling Essential
Breathe a little life into your style with this spray that works to add both texture and volume to your hair while absorbing excess oil. “This product really helps amplify, refresh, and provide texture,” says celebrity hairstylist
Anh Co Tran. “It’s a great cross between a texture spray and dry shampoo. This is a very versatile product and really works well with all types of hair.” 4 The Best Detangler
Tackle any tangle with this brush that works on all hair types, from kinky to straight. “This is great for detangling thick, dense hair,” says Yasmine Young, owner of
Diaspora Salon in Baltimore, Maryland. Her tip? Pair it with your favorite conditioner for what she insists will be “one of the best wash days ever.” 5 For Shiny Blowouts
Save time and money with this two-in-one gadget that promises to deliver salon-quality blowouts at home, a product Mondo considers a great budget-friendly buy. “It simplifies the blow drying process by combining the brush and blow dryer into one,” he tells Bustle.
6 The Fan-Fave Hair Dryer
Young says this
coveted dryer from Dyson, which comes with five different styling attachments, is worth the splurge because its technology brings quicker drying and less damage — a true present to anyone’s head of hair. 7 For Curl Care
Hairstylist
Akki Shirakawa loves this line from Oribe for curly hair types looking for extra moisture. The mousse in particular works to define frizz-free curls and add bounce via amino acids, sweet almond oil, and amaranth proteins. After using it, Shirakawa says to expect hair that’s “shiny, fluffy, silky, and yummy.” 8 For All-In-One Hairstyling
Streamline your styling process with this convertible kit that Mondo considers his go-to. “I love that I don’t have to have three separate curling irons — I can have them all in one,” he says. “Just pop on a different head and go to work.” Bonus: It’s suitcase friendly.
9 The Hydration Booster
If anyone on your list has recently complained about
dry strands, consider putting this handheld steamer underneath their Christmas tree. “This is a great gift,” gushes Dafina Smith, founder and CEO of Covet & Mane. “I love this product to help truly hydrate hair. It also allows treatments to penetrate my coily hair and combats dryness in these winter months.” 10 The Flyaway-Taming MVP
In need of a stocking stuffer? Hairstylist
Kat Thompson recommends this product from R+Co. “It’s one of my most used products,” she tells Bustle. “It’s a small pomade stick that is perfect for taming flyaways and small enough to keep in your purse.” 11 For Smoother Strands
Another stylist-approved styling tool: Flower Beauty’s Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush. “It’s the ultimate two-in-one,” says Thompson. “You can blow dry, smooth, and style your hair all at once — who doesn't want that?”
12 To Promote Hair Growth
After a year that led to
more hair loss than ever, plenty of people are reaching for serums like this one. “This year, I became obsessed with Vegamour,” says Thompson. “They have an amazing serum that promotes hair growth. It’s great for anyone looking for fuller and healthier hair.” Its formula contains both turmeric and mung bean, two ingredients that help stimulate growth. 13 For A Chic Curling Iron
Give the gift of a functional and beautiful styling tool like this one, a pick from
Alex Brown, Chicago-based celebrity hairstylist and salon owner. “Anh Co Tran is a stylist known for his fashion forward haircuts and tousled, effortless waves,” she tells Bustle. “This curling iron will give you just that. I love the matte black finish and the option to buy the marcel or regular curling iron — they look so chic.” 14 The Perfect Bristle Brush
Another stocking stuffer idea? This boar-bristle brush. “I use this brush on almost every client,” says Brown. “It has tons of natural bristles that really help to grip the hair, creating tension to smooth and add shine. The cork handle is also easier on my wrist.”
15 For Easy Styling
Give the gift of easy at-home blowouts. “The T3 Micro Airebrush Duo will make you look like you just left the salon,” says hairstylist
Clariss Anya Rubenstein. “It has two changeable brush heads: one for a bouncy bend with volume, another for smooth and straight.” Your BFF who’s always booking blowout appointments will be thankful.