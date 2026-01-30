It’s an exciting time in Hollywood, and not just because it’s awards show season. There’s a whole bevy of new releases about to hit the big screens, being ushered in by some of the chicest press tours in film history.

Margot Robbie, for example, is wearing a string of jaw-dropping couture masterpieces and historical relics to promote Wuthering Heights, turning every outing into a fashion moment. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who’s making her acting debut in the A24 mockumentary The Moment, is also elevating the red carpet game by wearing avant-garde designers and ‘fits.

Now that the promo run for Halle Berry’s new film Crime 101 is also underway, you better believe she’s making just as big a splash in chic “naked” looks.

Halle’s Plunging Bodysuit

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, Berry attended a London screening of her crime thriller, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, and Mark Ruffalo. Channeling the red carpet ethos she’s had for nearly three decades, she walked the carpet in a “naked look,” albeit a glitzy version.

She chose a long-sleeved black bodysuit from The New Arrivals by İlkyaz Özel. Far from nondescript, it featured a deep V-neckline that dipped all the way down her waist.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Styled by Maryam Malakpour⁠, the top was paired with another piece from the Turkish label. Berry wore a high-waist skirt crafted from tiny silver discs accented with pearls and enclosed by black bead frames. The embellishments were strung together to give the illusion of a see-through chainmail fabric.

Her Millennial-Approved Necklace

The X-Men alum completed her outfit with lacy black platform heels from Andrea Wazen and an unexpected piece of jewelry: a long pendant necklace. Berry wore a skinny gold chain necklace with a massive gilded flower pendant from For Future Reference. It featured sapphires inside each of the five petals, and moonstones and diamonds in the center.

Back in the 2010s, lengthy chain necklaces with massive pendants were all the rage, until the style found itself in “chuegy” purgatory alongside other millennial-beloved trends. With the generation’s throwback aesthetic back in vogue, long pendant necklaces are experiencing a renaissance.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

So good.