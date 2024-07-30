Halsey is in her Y2K era. The singer has released her new single “Lucky,” which samples Britney Spears’ classic 2000 hit of the same name. So it’s only natural that the music video, directed by Gia Coppola, is packed with many ’00s references, including another separate nod to the pop princess.

The video depicts Halsey’s experience battling illness and hiding her struggles from the public, and the chorus of Spears’ “Lucky” encapsulates how it feels to navigate fame and put on a brave face. But despite its melancholic nature, Halsey still captured the Y2K aesthetic in her video, especially with her take on the era’s style.

Halsey’s “Toxic” Tribute

While the song “Lucky” is an obvious homage to Spears, Halsey found another way to subtly pay tribute in the video. Her crystal-covered look seemed inspired by the 2004 “Toxic” video, in which Spears had crystals strategically glued onto her skin with nothing but a thong underneath.

Instead, Halsey wore a see-through mesh bodysuit with crystals stitched all over. But she added her own flair to the Spears-inspired get-up, wearing a bedazzled G-string and diamond necklace. Her hot pink hair, complete with Y2K-appropriate hair clips, also gave the look a new dimension.‌

Halsey’s Britney Spears-inspired crystal look. YouTube / Halsey

Halsey’s Y2K-Inspired Looks

While Spears is central to Halsey’s Y2K concept, she pulls inspiration from several sources. During a red carpet scene (complete with MTV parody logo), she channeled P!nk, flashing rock-and-roll gestures in a hot pink up-do and mint green slip dress.

Halsey’s Y2K-era up-do and slip dress YouTube / Halsey

In another scene, while arguing with a fictional lover, she pulls off another classic Y2K ensemble worn by the likes of Spears and Jessica Simpson. She donned a silky, sky-blue crop top that tied around her midriff and denim shorts with an obscenely oversized belt.

Halsey’s Y2K-era crop top and denim shorts YouTube / Halsey

When in doubt, look to Spears for style inspo.