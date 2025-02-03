The 2025 Grammy Awards weren’t lacking in style stars. The roster of presenters and nominees included fashion’s most influential (see: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others). The unofficial moment the red carpet transformed into a catwalk, however, was when supermodel Heidi Klum entered the building.

Heidi’s Dazzling Outfit

Since Klum started attending the Recording Academy’s events in the ’90s, she’s been a Grammys fixture, historically repping spicy dressing to music’s biggest night. Naturally, she leaned into the same sartorial MO to the fête’s 67th leg in a see-through stunner.

The America’s Got Talent judge wore a cleavage-baring strapless number covered in intricate textured piping. The cement gray ensemble hugged her body’s curves, even contouring her silhouette with a subtly exaggerated hip. Her torso’s firm, sculptured shape perfectly contrasted the dress’ aqueous bottom half. Save for vertically laid out piping, Klum’s skirt was totally sheer and flaunted the gray bodysuit she wore underneath. She topped off her look with a voluminous stole in a matte gray, for an all-cement look.

Of course, the bare appearance fit right in. Nearly everyone else embraced naked dressing this year, wearing pantless, plunging, and cutout numbers. Klum’s effortless play on textures and tones, however, proved why she’s a long-time fashion figure. Plus, did you see the statement necklace she accessorized with? Those massive diamond cuts are eye-watering.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Cinderella Shoe Moment

Klum’s dress wasn’t the only transparent part of her ’fit — her shoes were, too. She leaned into one of the biggest and most controversial footwear trends of 2025 and wore PVC-heeled sandals so clear, it looked like she was barefoot.

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

The see-through Cinderella-style shoe has been embraced by celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry in recent months. And with Klum’s approval, it’s sure to blow up in popularity in no time.

She Was Part Of Another Fashion Moment

As a chic fairy godmother to fashion hopefuls on Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum regularly helps the reality competition’s contestants bring their style A-game. Well, she did the exact same thing at last night’s party. When Benson Boone performed “Beautiful Things,” he commissioned Klum and Nikki Glaser to help rip his velcroed tuxedo and unveil his plunging blue bodysuit underneath.

Please invite Heidi Klum to all the events.