Heidi Klum Made Chic Rainy-Day Dressing Look A Little Spicy

Heidi Klum is taking over SoHo one glamorous ensemble at a time. The model is filming her reality competition series Project Runway in the New York City neighborhood, and as next season’s contestants strive to impress her and fellow judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, she’s showing them how it’s really done.

In true Klum fashion, she’s made SoHo her own personal runway in between shoots, strutting the streets in flashy, ultra-glam ’fits that incorporate an element of her go-to naked fashion trends. And as she proved on March 12, even a brief spurt of rain didn’t stop Klum from serving looks.

Heidi’s Rainy Day Look

Stepping out during a break from Project Runway filming, Klum dressed appropriately for the weather, without forgoing a little bit of spice. She donned a navy blue button-up shirt dress with a stretchy belt and asymmetrical hem. She left her top buttons undone and let one of her long sleeves hang loose, creating an off-shoulder neckline with a small plunge.

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She paired her minidress with the chicest weatherproof accessories, including a complementary blue polka-dot umbrella, a pair of pine-green leather thigh-high boots, and a black leather structured tote bag. She completed her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, because even when the sun’s not out, a model still has to model.

Heidi’s SoHo ’Fits

Klum started her SoHo fashion tour by supporting Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano, who won the series back in Season 4. She wore an unconventional long-sleeved LBD (little black dress) from his Fall 2026 collection, featuring a plunging V-neck, large white feathered poofs at her cuffs, and a completely sheer, ankle-length skirt with a flowing, curved hem.

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She added even more glamour with her luxe black accessories, carrying Chanel’s quilted maxi flap bag, which retails for $12,800, and completing her look with aviator sunglasses and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.

The next day, Klum donned a strapless dress with a fitted bodycon silhouette, which was covered in navy blue sequins from head to toe.

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She also matched her accessories to her dress, donning metallic blue pointed-toe pumps and a sapphire pendant necklace. Aspiring Project Runway contenders, it’s time to take notes.