There is no naked fashion trend that Heidi Klum has left unturned. In fact, the model tends to incorporate some sort of spicy element into everything she wears, from elegant sheer gowns to straight-up string bikinis. Not only does Klum not rest on her spicy laurels when it comes to her business endeavors, but she also uses them to her advantage.

On July 23, Klum took to Instagram to promote her new custom smoothie at famed Los Angeles grocery store Erewhon, entitled “The Kluminator,” in celebration of her return to Project Runway. Her creation is made with kiwi, matcha, and coconut, so naturally, Klum headed to the beach and pulled out one of her finest swimsuits.

Heidi’s Kiwi Bikini

For the occasion, Klum wore a brown micro bikini, featuring a classic triangle-fit top and matching thong bottoms that were pulled extra low for maximum hip exposure. The bikini was covered in glitter — plus sand from the beach.

Unlike most beachgoers, Klum accessorized with an oversized kiwi pool float, which was perfect for plugging “The Kluminator.” She completed her look with a pair of circular sunglasses, adding even more whimsy to her beach ’fit.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Love Of Swimsuits

Whether she’s promoting a business or going on vacation, Klum always has an array of swimsuits at her disposal. In another Erewhon promotional photo, she brought back her kiwi float for a luxe pool day, donning a sky blue bikini set made with ruched pleated fabric and a stringy, high-cut fit.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Just a couple of days prior, she escaped on a getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and shared footage on Instagram in a fiery red bikini from Calzedonia. She wore a halter bikini top with a padded triangle silhouette and matching high-cut bottoms.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Klum added an abundance of beach accessories, including a tropical floral-patterned shawl, block-shaped blue sunglasses, and a zebra-print sun hat. She completed her look with metallic gold toe-ring sandals, adding some edge to the naked shoe trend.