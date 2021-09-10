How To Style The Unitard, This Season’s Hottest Athleisure Piece

There’s a new trending athleisure piece that’s set to take center stage: Meet the unitard, the must-have, multifunctional piece that’s about to solve all your wardrobe woes. No longer subjected strictly to the dance studio or, well, Center Stage, the unitard has transitioned into a style essential for the season ahead.

Prepare to see this comfy-casual piece everywhere. And I mean, everywhere: From the gym, to street style, and to even a night out, the unitard is quickly taking its cue as a reliable go-to of fashion girls. Just take a peek at your social media timelines and you’ll see the versatility of the retro-inspired workout wear firsthand: Public figures like fitness mogul Melissa Wood Tepperberg of Melissa Wood Health have proven just how chic the piece can be when worn off the mat, as well as on.

Of course when you take a closer look, the piece’s allure is hard to miss. Unitards boast a natural stretch and flexibility that make for a comfortable base for any outfit. After hitting the gym, just toss on a funky jacket with some cool jewelry and a new pair of shoes, then you’re ready to hit the streets, just like Wood and your fave sporty style stars.

Need me to further break down how to style this athleisure essential? Scroll below to see all the pieces you need to easily take your unitard from the fitness studio to brunch to a night out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Hitting The Gym

While fit for the street (we’ll get to that in a second!), the most obvious place to sport your unitard is to the gym or your favorite fitness class. This moves-with-you piece offers a great option for those looking for cool workout attire that won’t bare their midriff — often a requirement when it comes to the cute matching sets offered by most activewear brands.

Undoubtedly a stylish way to break a sweat, wear yours with a sleek metallic pair of sneakers and a gym/tote hybrid bag for all of your essentials.

For Weekend Wear

After your sweat sesh, you can easily style your unitard into a chic street-style moment, whether you’re grabbing brunch with friends, shopping, or simply running errands.

With the temperatures slowly trickling down, it's the perfect opportunity to pair your unitard with an oversized blazer and a pair of boots. The balance of proportions here is the magic trick to acing this look — something that's achieved with the boxy fit of the blazer, form-fitting silhouette of the unitard, and bulk of the boot.

Top it off with a stylish baseball cap, à la Princess Diana’s infamous style.

For A Night Out

Ever the multifunctional piece, unitards are even worthy of a night out when paired with the right accessories. (And just imagine how comfortable you’ll be all night!)

Take a full-length unitard and quickly dress it up with a cool chain belt. The chain is a crucial detail here, as there are no belt loops, yet you can adjust the chain as needed for the perfect fit. Add a colorful clutch, a go-to pair of heels, some shiny layered necklaces, and classic hoops. Voilà! Your unitard is completely transformed.