The lazy-girl aesthetic is sitting firmly at the center of fashion. The very basics previously relegated to coffee runs, laundry days, and more casual outings are all getting serious glow-ups. T-shirts are suddenly red-carpet-worthy, jeans have become the night-out go-to, and pajamas are pulling double duty as both sleepwear and actual outfits. Now, fashion girlies are giving another humble closet staple a chic rebrand: the plaid button-down.

If plaid shirts take you back to the emo-goth-meets-indie-sleaze era of the late 2000s to early 2010s, you’re not alone. The official Tumblr girl uniform included a plaid shirt, skinny jeans, and, somehow, a beanie. But the patterned top’s modern outings couldn’t be more aesthetically different. These days, the vibe is lived-in luxury and grown-up — and it’s all thanks to the styling.

The Capri Combo

Model Barbara Palvin was one of the first style stars to make a case for the pattern’s potential in May, while in Cannes for the famed film festival. In one of her buzzy off-duty looks, she wore an oversized blue plaid shirt with black capris, half-tucked, millennial-style.

To keep it sleek and streamlined, she accessorized simply with a black bag, jelly heels, and sunglasses. The look serves as an unexpected lesson in how well a plaid shirt pairs with a capri pant.

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The No-Pants Approach

Plaid shirts continued to draw the fashion crowd’s attention. Just last week, the pattern made it to Elsa Hosk’s Instagram grid, in mirror selfies wearing nothing but an oversized blue button-down as a teeny minidress. She kept most of it unbuttoned for extra skin exposure and wore it with a brown belt slung low around her waist, giving it a bit of a cinched shape.

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The “Gen Z Tuck”

Days later, on Aug. 17, Kylie Jenner also served up some plaid in her Instagram Stories, wearing a pink, white, and gray checked shirt from Nahmias. She left it completely unbuttoned to show off her white tank top, with a DIY crop thanks to the “Gen Z Tuck”.

The media mogul completed the look with a foldover gray miniskirt from her own brand, Khy, and flip-flops, officially cementing the pattern's status as a family obsession after big sis Kendall included plaid in a recent photo dump.

Mad For Plaid

With the print getting a major glow-up, it’s time to consider the comfy patterned top for your everyday off-duty slays. Just remember to keep the pairings as sleek as possible.

If you’re going for a bolder color, balance it out with neutrals like black or gray. Silhouettes matter, too. Palvin paired her extra-large top with fitted capris, while Hosk managed to give hers some definition. You can also double down on comfort and wear it with jeans, but maybe give it a little polish with a ballet flat or heeled thongs. After all, looking this effortless takes a little strategy.