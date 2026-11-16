Just because sweater weather is in full swing doesn’t mean your closet needs a complete overhaul (unless you’re in the mood for one). You can still wear your favorite pieces from earlier this year all season long — yes, even the stuff you already shoved into the back of your closet. And one item worth digging out? Capri pants.

The once-controversial silhouette, popularized by Carrie Bradshaw, has completely won over fashion girlies like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. All spring and summer, they were wearing capris with slinky tops or windbreakers.

Now that the cropped bottoms are full-blown wardrobe staples, the style set’s not letting them hibernate till May. Instead, they’re giving them a second life in their fall rotations, trading their light jackets for heavy-duty outerwear and adding cozy accessories. Apparently, bare calves aren’t just a summer thing.

Monochromatic Layers

In late October, Zoë Kravitz was spotted in New York filming Die Alive. Sure, the film is a dramedy, but if her recent ‘fits are any indication, it’ll turn out to be more of a fashion film. One look was especially fall mood board-worthy.

She served downtown cool in moody, monochromatic tones, pairing a collared cardigan with fitted capri pants in a matching dark navy-gray hue. For that autumnal touch, she reached for a long, dark brown suede coat that fell about the same length as her pants — keeping her calves bare, naturally.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

To spruce up the dark-on-dark palette, she added a bold print. Peep her pointed-toe vintage Prada pumps covered in leopard spots.

A Classic Fall Jacket

Selena Gomez also made a case for capris in September, while out in NYC for husband Benny Blanco’s book launch. She chose a black ASTR The Label pair with a subtle ruffle hem for a touch of romance and styled them with a classic cropped Saint Laurent leather jacket — one of this year’s trending coat styles. Instead of leaning sporty, she dressed up the cropped silhouette with all-black accessories: pointed-toe slingbacks, a sleek shoulder bag, and skinny sunglasses.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Cold-Weather Accessories

Capris were also well represented in sporting venues thanks to Angel Reese, who practically branded them as her tunnel walks’ MVP. So far, she’s paired them with gold hardware-clad Schiaparelli leather in late October, and used a simple black pair as the perfect canvas for a pop of color.

Before one of her August games, Reese gave her otherwise nondescript capris a bold makeover — in Chanel, no less. She stepped into the arena in a cherry red metallic windbreaker with a cinched waist and peplum detail, a skinny belt adorned with mini bags, and peep-toe T-strap heels. For extra fall notes, she added cozy accessories, including fingerless gloves and a fuzzy red-black-and-white striped Chanel flap bag.

Get On The Short Pant Game

Consider this your sign to dig your capris out of storage before temps turn freezing. The easiest way to give them a fresher, more season-appropriate update is by styling the cropped silhouette with a thick jacket or fleece top. You can even layer a floor-length coat overtop with your calves peeking out underneath. Or you can go the Kravitz route and channel monochromatic layers in chilly palettes.

Want to tap into fall’s It girl-approved dark romance aesthetic instead? Take a cue from Gomez and swap your fave basic black pairs for whimsigoth ones — think a black pair with red flowers or a ruffled hem.