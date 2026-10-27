As Heidi Klum famously proclaimed, “In fashion, one day you’re in, and the next, you’re out.” But when it comes to holiday dressing, certain aesthetics are practically eternal. Year after year, the fashion set collectively pivots to luxe velvets and festive reds and greens, but it’s a disco-ball level of sequins that truly rules as the season's go-to foolproof party uniform.

But why wait until the official start of winter and your bustling social calendar kicks off to unveil your most dramatic OTT pieces? Style stars like Alexa Chung and Leighton Meester agree: You can wear sequins right now, even if the main event of your day is a glorious iced coffee run. The key is to give the look a makeunder of sorts, balancing an ornate piece with trusty wardrobe basics.

Corpcore, But Make It Sparkle

During Milan Fashion Week, the front row gave a masterclass on the daytime styling hack. At the Max Mara show, Meester sparkled, wearing a midi pencil skirt awash in olive green sequins. But instead of reaching for something equally flamboyant, she toned down the glitz with a humble office staple: a white button-down. Neatly tucked in, it was a boardroom-meets-party combo that gave the Gossip Girl alum effortless, cool-girl energy. She finished the look off with peep-toe pumps, sunglasses, and a large chocolate brown leather bag.

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Over at Prada, Chung embraced the same combo to view the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway collection — though hers had a more playful pop of color. She paired a gray knee-length sequined skirt with a silky tomato red shirt. She also left the top partially undone to give off a more casual vibe. With sunglasses, a clutch, and slingbacks, the sequined skirt looked like it completely belonged.

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Pop-Punk Party Dressing

Proving sequined pieces have major styling potential, Maisie Williams gave the trend a punk-rock twist. While out in New York, she wore a silver sequined skirt with a Stevie Nicks graphic tee. If you’ve never considered pairing your fave band merch with something as party-ready, take this as your cue to start. She even layered it over a sheer long-sleeved top, giving it an even more grunge-inspired, Avril Lavigne-coded vibe.

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The Game of Thrones alum made it even more fun by adding a bubblegum pink shoulder bag, huge sunglasses, and a charm necklace *and* belt.

Get Your Sequin On

You don’t need a special occasion to be sparkly. Test-drive the trend for yourself by pairing a sequined skirt with button-downs (like Meester and Chung) or a more casual tee (like Williams). It’s not confined to skirts, either. Revive the going-out top’s glory days by pairing a sequined top with your go-to pair of jeans, effectively embracing the millennial uniform of the early aughts.

If those are still a little too sparkly for your day-to-day activities, no worries. Opt for a shimmering accessory instead. A sequined tote or pump against a simple tee and jeans? Chic.