7 Genius Inner Corner Eyeliner Tips, Straight From Makeup Artists

There’s nothing quite like eyeliner. From minimalistic graphic, negative space designs to bejeweled accents, it can really tie your entire look together. But inner corner eyeliner can be intimidating if you’re only used to a single swipe on your waterline.

According to Michelle Clark, M.A.C. Cosmetics’ senior national artist, inner corner eyeliner is just an extension of your top and bottom liner that comes to a point. “Eyeliner in the inner corner of the eye looks scarier than it truly is,” Clark says. To do it, she says to follow these easy steps:

First, start with the top lash line. She says it’s easiest to begin in the center and work in sections. “This gets me the cleanest line and helps me create the right thickness,” she says.

Starting at the center, move the liner inward and create a line to the end of your lash line at the tear duct.

Next, swipe your liner from the tear duct back toward the center.

To create a perfect inner corner point, she suggests taking your eyeliner and dragging it outward using a “flick” motion at the tear duct.

Finish extending your liner in the other direction. Then starting at the tear duct, apply eyeliner across your bottom lash line

You can use any type of liner (more on which ones work best later) to achieve the look. Celebrity makeup artist Sang Jeon recommends sketching out how you want your liner to go with a pencil first, and then going in with either a gel or liquid formula. If you make a mistake, Clark says you can use a cotton swab and micellar water to clean it up.

If you’re ready to dive in, Jeon and Clark broke down seven simple ways to incorporate inner corner eyeliner in your next look below.

Opt For Water-Resistant Formulas For inner corner eyeliner, it’s key to use a formula that can withstand moisture. Jeon prefers liquid formulations as they tend to stay adhered to the skin longer than their cream or pencil counterparts. Clark says to look for liners that are waterproof or water-resistant. Pro-tip: If you’re worried your eyeliner will run or prone to tearing up, Clark says to use a touch of transparent setting powder on top to lock it in place. She also suggests applying a long-wearing crease-proof primer as a base on your eyelids and around the inner corner for added staying power.

Go For Color Chromaline MAC Cosmetics $22 See On MAC Cosmetics “Inner corner liner is a super fun way to change up your look by using color,” says Clark. “Yellow, cobalt blues, violets, and greens look incredible and add a fresh vibe to any eye look.”

Do It Twice Why stop at one pop of color when you can have two? Clark says double lines are a fun and creative spin on the inner corner eyeliner trend. She suggests using classic black as your first color and then tracing the triangular shape with a vibrant shade like turquoise for a bold contrast.

Opposites Attract Aqua Resist Color Pencil Make Up For Ever $22 See On Make Up For Ever Jeon is a big fan of contrasting colors for your inner corner eyeliner. His current fave is the classic black and white combo. Clark agrees and recommends bright combos like blue and coral or hot pink and green. “The color combinations are endless,” she says.

Add Some Sparkle Easy Peasy Face Gems Urban Outfitters $6 See On Urban Outfitters Clark is a fan of adding metallic or glitter textures, or even gemstones to your inner corner eyeliner. She suggests adding a line of color for your base (something like white is super pretty), then adding rhinestones over or around it for a “cool Euphoria” vibe.

Experiment With Color Blocking Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Ulta $30 See On Ulta Go all out with color blocking. Clark suggests using four shades — two on each eye — to create an interesting shape and color play.