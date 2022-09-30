Jecca Blac’s New Brow Drop Was Inspired By Your Fave Drag Queens

Brows: you either have them or you don’t. And the trends! The sheer number of brow trends that are out there, and that have come before. Add to that the tools and products required to shape, style, groom, or grow them... It is enough to make your head spin. But that is perhaps the beauty (see what I did there?) of Jecca Blac’s gender-free makeup range: it doesn’t share the paint-by-numbers approach to brow products and looks that have dominated the beauty industry (and our Instagram feeds) of late.

Jessica Blackler’s brand began as an educational makeup studio where trans women were welcome to learn about and experiment with makeup. Five years on and it has gone from strength to strength, working with and inspired by the LGBTQ+ community, supporting and promoting a safe space for anyone who enjoys makeup, regardless of gender, identity, expression, sexuality, age, ethnicity, shape, size, or ability. The make-up artist and activist’s latest launch, the Brow Seal & Block, has been two years in in the making and is the “missing piece of the Jecca Blac puzzle.”

“A range of eyebrow products has always been our dream,” Blackler explains. “We are so excited to launch unique eyebrow products that truly transform eyebrows whilst catering to all make-up wearers. We are true authentic advocates for diversity and inclusion and we want our customers to feel recognised and empowered in everything they do and everything they wear.”

The brow duo can be used separately or combined to totally transform eyebrows. Brow Seal can be used alone as a brow gel, or followed up with Brow Block in place of the traditionally used glue stick. What’s more, it promises 24-hour wear with flake-free, waterproof staying power. Adding their stamp of approval are campaign stars Shon Faye and Drag Race UK’s Baby, too.

But that isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week. Below are four further drops worth checking out, especially if sudden temperature is starting to wreck havoc on your skin and hair.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.