Jenna Ortega continues to prove she’s one of the most adventurous dressers of her generation. Not only does she tap into trends others may think twice before embracing, but her designer vernacular is also impeccable. She can oscillate between mainstream luxury designers, including Dior and Givenchy, and high-street retailers such as Gap (yes, even on red carpets). Where she truly shines, however, is with IYKYK brands. She’s rocked the likes of Ann Demeulemeester, Ashi Studio, and Elena Velez, to her headline-making red carpet roster, and, as of Saturday, Oct. 18, she added another up-and-coming designer to the mix.

Jenna’s Teeny Breastplate

In a sea of chic attendees at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, held in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Ortega shut down the event with her ensemble. Styled by her go-to image architect, Enrique Melendez, the Wednesday actor wore an avant-garde metal breastplate instead of a top. Created in the shape of a leaf, it was twisted to follow the contours of Ortega’s body with its lower end curving outward. To keep the piece in place, it was held by nothing but a stem-inspired metal strap that coiled around her neck and pointed outward.

Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images

It was connected to a satin floor-length skirt crafted in a deep merlot.

The Back Was Even Spicier

When she turned around, she revealed an even more risqué detail. The rest of her “strap” featured another metal prong that slid down her bare back and connected to her skirt, holding it up. While the front of the skirt clearly has a diagonal, asymmetrical waistline, it looks even more severe from the back. The diagonal waistline began on waist level on one side before dipping way, way down to her mid-hip. The asymmetrical low-rise silhouette nearly bared booty.

Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images

If the aesthetic looks familiar, that’s because it’s designed by Grace Ling, whose signature armor-style pieces have been embraced by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner. The latter even collaborated with the designer for her ready-to-wear label, Khy. The fact that Ortega wore the same designer to a high-profile gala cements the designer in the fashion stratosphere.

The power of a fashion girl.