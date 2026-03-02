Red carpets aren’t typically the place for experimentation. Historically, most attendees prefer “safer” looks that are glamorous, elegant, and/or minimalist. The same goes for celebs’ choice of designers. Red carpets wouldn’t be complete without attendees wearing staples such as Giorgio Armani, Dior, and Prada. Some even make it a tradition to wear the same brand through the years, like Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. Jenna Ortega, however, is breaking that mold.

Although the Wednesday star has access to a multitude of major fashion houses (especially as a Dior ambassador), she keeps her appearances exciting by spotlighting up-and-coming and IYKYK names. With the help of her stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega has repped Grace Ling, Dilara Findikoglu, and Bevza, among many others. On March 1, at the 2026 Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards), the actor added a new name to her rotation of brands: Christian Cowan.

Jenna’s Boudoir Glam

At the Los Angeles event, Ortega walked the carpet in a champagne-hued slip dress that could double as boudoir attire. Veering away from traditional pristine awards show looks, her gown was also highly deconstructed. The silk number featured a thigh-high slit with raw edges, appearing as though it was ripped. Meanwhile, the sheer lace upper half, with its navel-deep plunging neckline, had holes throughout.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even the way the outfit was styled evoked a haphazard, intentionally distressed vibe. One sleeve, for example, dangled down her arm. Her necklaces were similarly in disarray. Apart from a long, black beaded chain that looped around her neck and down her back, two pearl-accented chain necklaces were skewed to one side.

For added lingerie inspiration, she wore thigh-high stockings in a sheer gray paired with contrasting black peep-toe sandals. (Socks and open-toe heels are typically considered a fashion no-no, but Ortega made it chic.)

Her Vampy Beauty

Of course, the queen of vamp needed to incorporate touches of the goth aesthetic into her look, including her heavy black liner, subtly smoky eye, and a dark lip liner. She even painted her nails black, a beauty tip she copped directly from Wednesday Addams.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Another awards show slay.