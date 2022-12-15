Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2. Aubrey Plaza has weighed in on The White Lotus who-slept-with-who discourse. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Golden Globe-nominated actor discussed the Mike White-directed HBO Max dark comedy’s big question of whether Harper (Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) slept together in Season 2. “I know what happened, OK?” she told Meyers on the Dec. 12 appearance, referring to a moment where Harper and Cameron locked themselves in her hotel room while her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) was at the beach.

“What happened is we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration.” Meyers said he believed that it truly was just a kiss, as Harper had told Ethan. Plaza, however, seemed skeptical that the only thing that happened was “just a kiss” between the two characters, with Meyers then suggesting they “grabbed the other one’s butt.” Plaza cheekily responded: “I think I grabbed a little more than that.” What happens at the White Lotus, stays at the White Lotus, so we may never really know.

Harper wasn’t the only character involved in a tryst during Season 2. In the finale, it appeared that Ethan slept with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) after learning their respective spouses were unfaithful. Sharpe and Fahy agreed something happened offscreen. “Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way,” she told Variety, clarifying that she didn’t think their interaction was to get back at Cameron or Harper. “I don’t know that I can say exactly what happened, but I think definitely something sexual for sure,” she added.

Sharpe thinks that their walk to Isola Bella is open to fans’ interpretation. “Whatever happened, in a literal sense, that moment between them is definitely a moment of connection,” he explained to Variety. “It’s a moment of intimacy. I think there’s something about Daphne’s sense of self, and the accommodation she has found with who she is, and how she’s living. Something about that, I think, affects Ethan.”

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, Theo James as Cameron Sullivan. HBO

These revelations have seemingly left fans with more questions than answers. In the meantime, we’ll be dancing to the White Lotus theme song as we wait for Season 3.