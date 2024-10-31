Most it shoes are “going-out” options. Think: Gucci Signoria slingbacks, Miu Miu Ballerinas, or the more controversial Maison Margiela Tabis. It’s rare for a sneaker to cut above the noise, and when it does, it dominates for years.

Recently, however, there is a sneaker style popping out of retro consciousness, thanks in no small part to Jennifer Lawrence. The Silver Linings Playbook star practically dubbed the latest it shoe by rocking it twice in a span of a week.

J. Law’s Casualcore ’Fit

Last weekend, in Los Angeles, Lawrence went on a sporty date with her husband, Cooke Maroney, at the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

To match the sporting event’s casual vibe, she wore a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. She topped off her look with a striped button-up, which she left fully open and added some all-black accessories including sunglasses and a long statement pendant necklace à la the 2010s.

The low-key star of her ensemble, however, was her sneaker of choice: PUMA’s OG Speedcats. If the shoes are familiar, that’s because they’re archival. First released in 1999, the 25-year-old silhouette was inspired by motorsports. It wasn’t until June this year that the shoe made its return and speedy rise to fashion popularity.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence loves the pair so much that she wore it again days later. On a coffee run with Dakota Johnson, the actor embodied her cool-girl style ethos and paired her black Speedcats with a similar white tee and trousers combo. She switched up her toppers, however, and opted for a royal blue zip-up hoodie and a Kamala Harris cap.

Other Celebs Are Fans

The Speedcat has amassed other celebrity fans, too. Emily Ratajkowski has been rocking the style repeatedly — and in multiple colorways, no less. She’s been wearing the cherry red pair prior to its official release and, more recently, rocked a latte-colored pair early this month.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another massive fan of the shoe is Dua Lipa. In July, she attended the Sunny Hill Festival wearing a slinky halter top, jeans, and red Speedcats.

Get Them While You Can

Unlike designer footwear dominating fashion’s biggest trends, the PUMA shoe is one of the more affordable options with a $100 price tag. The only catch is it sells out quickly. The next restock on the PUMA site is on Nov. 26 for both black and red colorways.

Happy shopping!