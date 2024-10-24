Jennifer Lawrence has never met a flat she didn’t like. Whether it’s a PVC fisherman sandal that had its heyday in 2013 or a controversial naked shoe, she isn’t afraid to rock even the most glamorous of looks with a heel-less sole. (Remember when she went viral for pairing a couture gown with flip-flops at the Cannes Film Festival?)

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the actor furthered the flats agenda by rocking a pair on the red carpet, proving that the comfortable footwear can hold its own among stilettos and other more “formal” styles.

J.Law’s Red Carpet Number

Yesterday, the actor attended the California premiere of Zurawski v Texas, a film she executive produced. A big fan of the quiet luxury aesthetic, Lawrence wore an iteration of an old money staple: the trench coat.

Instead of the typical tan, Lawrence’s dressy version was crafted in white. Another key difference? It featured boxier short sleeves versus long ones. She even pulled one side down her shoulder to give it an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder effect.

Leaning into the “trench” aspect of it all, her white dress was accented with contrasting black buttons for the double-breasted effect and a belt cinched on her empire waist.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She paired the look with pointed ballet flats — in black — for a comfortable ’fit.

Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The outfit comes mere days after the Silver Linings Playbook star’s second pregnancy announcement, proving her maternity style is something to watch out for. She joins the ranks of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, who had pregnancy looks that were just as exciting as — if not more than — their typical stylish jaunts.

Her Flats Collection Is Impressive

Lawrence has an impressive flats collection, especially controversial ones. She has a particular affinity for the naked shoe. Back in May, for example, she rocked a toe-baring mesh pair with jeans and white tan, her fashion-forward take on the off-duty look.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

She’s also worn styles dubbed cheugy, including jelly sandals that were everywhere a decade ago. These she paired with a bright yellow button-down and loose white pants last August.

Jennifer Lawrence’s jelly shoes. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

The queen of marrying style and comfort.