If you’ve never tried any of Hailey Bieber’s cult-favorite Rhode products, her latest award might just be the prompt you need. On Thursday, April 24, the beauty mogul attended The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards and snagged a trophy for Beauty Innovator of the Year.

According to Reuters, Rhode is worth more than $1 billion, after launching less than three years ago. Though she’s been focused on her burgeoning enterprise, she still dressed for the event like a true fashion it girl. Case in point: her chic strapless ‘fit.

Hailey’s Strapless Sensation

The model was a vision in blue when she attended the LA-based event. Bieber donned a strapless number with a subtly asymmetrical, knee-length hemline. Though the silhouette was simple, the dark blue fabric was far from it: a textured velvet creation with jacquard floral details. To keep it from veering into drab territory, it also featured a rather risqué thigh-high slit.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peep Her Anklet

Minimalist to the core, Bieber skimped on accessories. She completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps, rings, and a subtle, blink-and-you-miss-it anklet, aka everyone’s go-to accessory in middle school.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebs Are Loving Anklets

Anklets used to be a teenage favorite. Bonus point if it bore pukka shells. In recent years, however, the foot accoutrement has been making a comeback, cosigned by the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and now Bieber, all but ensuring an anklet renaissance.

Kardashian, for example, rocked several diamond-clad strands on one foot when she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala last October. Wearing the epitome of a “naked” look, aka a satin lingerie set and clear, toe-flaunting PVC pumps, her sparkly ankle bling was the only thing that covered the entirety of her legs.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna, meanwhile, is the anklet’s biggest fan. She’s worn them on both feet on several occasions, including in her recent Savage X Fenty campaign, where she cosplayed as a bride in wedding-themed lingerie. Plus, who can forget the time she wore a $400K custom-made watch from Jacob & Co. as an anklet a little over a year ago?

Savage X Fenty

The anklet is so back.