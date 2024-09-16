Everyone has heard of the “revenge dress.” Popularized by Princess Diana, it’s the tantalizingly revealing post-breakup number that presumably makes exes rue their fumbling. In lay-speak, it’s the “In case you forgot, I’m still hot and even much hotter now, TYVM” dress. Since the late royal debuted hers in 1994, nearly everyone with a messy, publicized breakup has worn a version including Sophie Turner, Ariana Madix, and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, however, Lopez updated the rules of post-breakup dressing. In fact, she introduced a whole new category: the “mid-divorce outfit.” It’s subtle and understated, with a sultry detail, ofc.

J.Lo’s Crop Top ’Fit

It’s been nearly a month since Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Fortunately, there are no hard feelings. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer proved their split is amicable by joining the Oscar winner and their kids at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The outing marked their first public appearance together since the announcement.

While the Hustlers star is no stranger to risqué looks, she went the more demure route for the family jaunt. She chose a long-sleeve turtleneck top cropped down her waist, displaying a sliver of tummy.

For a casual vibe, she donned flared jeans in a dark wash. Even though the look was low-key, it was still fashion-forward. Peep her high-waist bottoms that featured not one, but two waistbands.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez accessoried with her typical ’70s-inspired choices including tinted aviators and a ludicrously capacious shoulder bag. (Even Rihanna sported a similarly oversized purse this weekend, proving that roomy bags are here to stay.)

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The entire ensemble was the perfect balance of unbothered and spicy. It seemed to say: “You don’t deserve me in all my jaw-dropping, skin-baring glory, but here’s a teeny taste.”

Her Revenge Dress

J.Lo already had her revenge dress moment. While promoting her film Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 6, she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling Tamara Ralph gown. The silver gown was completely open on both sides, save for massive velvet bows that kept the dress together.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

She’s really that girl.