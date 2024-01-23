Kicking off on Jan. 22, Paris Couture Week started with a bang, otherwise known as Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show. It’s become an unspoken tradition for attendees to turn up in their wildest outfits, each embodying the brand’s famously theatrical aesthetic. Remember Doja Cat’s all-red ensemble or Kylie Jenner’s viral lion head dress? Both happened at a Schiaparelli runway show.

This year, the label brought together yet another stacked guest list, featuring the industry’s brightest: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez. A fashion week fixture in her own right, Lopez made her 2024 debut at the brand’s Spring/Summer ’24 show. And the trend she chose to commemorate? No-pants, of course.

J.Lo’s Take On The No-Pants Trend

The Hustlers star wore a masterpiece of a jacket, custom-designed by Daniel Roseberry, the fashion house’s creative director. Even among a smattering of statement accessories, the winter white outerwear was easily the star of her outfit. She styled it with a ribbed turtleneck equipped with Schiaparelli’s signature twisty sculptural accents.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her play on the no-pants look came in next; Lopez tucked her sweater into opaque tights, which she wore in place of actual pants. She treated the stockings like any other pair of trousers and wrapped a massive cream belt around the waistband, effectively elevating the trend.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez is a big fan of the pantsless look — in fact, she previously took the style for a spin during last season’s New York Fashion Week. Now that couture season is here, Lopez took a page out of her own bottoms-eschewing playbook and made it appropriate for the high-fashion destination.

Her Coat Featured 7,000 Rose Petals

Though the no-pants look always causes quite a stir, the wildest part of her ensemble wasn’t her lack of garments. It’s her dramatic coat. While the white topper may look like your typical textured number, it’s anything but. The jacket is actually covered in real rose petals — 7k of them, to be exact.

On Instagram, Lopez shared a fascinating tidbit about Roseberry’s creation. She wrote: “A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar.”

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Top-Tier Accessories

Fans know the “Can’t Get Enough” singer doesn’t do anything half-hearted. When it comes to her outfits, that translates to adorning herself with the most noteworthy accessories. So to complete her ensemble, Lopez gilded herself with chunky gold earrings and sculptural sunglasses that closely mimicked a bug’s eyes.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion history in the making.