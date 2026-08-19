No singular outfit defined the 2000s quite like the velour tracksuit — especially if it featured a rhinestone-encrusted “Juicy” across the back. Being photographed in a matching set was basically an it-girl rite of passage, embraced by the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and even a budding Kim Kardashian.

Now, the definitive Noughties staple is making a massive resurgence with style stars Kendra Bailey, Ava Dash, and Kelsey Anderson ushering in its modern-day era.

To give the classic silhouette a 2026 spin, the trio teamed up with Juicy Couture and Crown Royal for the brands’ limited-edition Big Bling Velour Collection. Inspired by the distiller’s Regal Apple, Peach, and Blackberry flavored whiskies, the drop includes vibrant co-ords in similar color palettes, alongside rhinestone-encrusted bottle bags. As Anderson puts it, the line is “unapologetically extra” — a heady cocktail of pure Y2K nostalgia and OTT energy.

To bring that energy to life, each star embodies a specific flavor persona from the collection. Bailey is Peach, the brunch-loving girlie who lives for cozy vibes. Dash embodies the bright and playful Apple, leaning into the flavor’s “slightly wild” side. Finally, Anderson is Blackberry personified, repping a bold colorway built for standout style: “You can’t be too shy in this outfit because it’s just so iconic.”

Ahead, the three new it girls chat about channeling paparazzi energy, their fave Y2K trends, and how they’re styling the new collab.

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The velour tracksuit is a literal piece of fashion history. How does it feel to take that classic it-girl aesthetic and flip it for 2026? Did you channel anyone specifically for this shoot?

Kelsey Anderson: It was so fun to channel Y2K it-girl energy. I really just channeled the confidence of that era as a whole, like how I’d want to look if paparazzi caught me.

Ava Dash: I love getting to be part of the new generation putting our own spin on something so iconic. I definitely thought about that early 2000s paparazzi energy, Paris and Lindsay, all the girls who could somehow make a tracksuit feel like a full fashion moment. But I wanted it to feel like my version of that: very New York, confident, and a little unpredictable.

The velour tracksuit ticks off so many maximalist trends in one: color-on-color, “sportscore,” texture, and Y2K nostalgia. How did it feel wearing this main-character energy outfit?

Anderson: I am a maximalist in many ways, I always love a monochromatic moment. I loved putting on the Juicy tracksuit. It made me think about life before social media — with flip phones and tabloids.

Dash: I’m probably a maximalist when it comes to my energy more than my everyday style. I love a simple look, but I also love one thing that makes people look twice. This definitely did that. The second you put it on, you kind of have to commit to being the main character.

What do you keep in your Crown Royal x Juicy bag?

Kendra Bailey: My digital camera. I love capturing little moments as they’re happening.

Dash: Lip gloss and… probably nothing else.

Anderson: Currently, just my lip gloss, but I can't wait to transition it into a little night-out purse soon.

How does Juicy's plush velour and heavy rhinestone version shift the energy of an outfit?

Dash: It turns the bag into the outfit. It’s not really an accessory you quietly add at the end — it’s the thing everyone notices, which I love.

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

Beyond the campaign, where do you see yourself wearing this look? How would you style it and which Crown Royal flavor do you think best matches your personality?

Dash: I’d wear it for a casual night out in New York with a tiny bag, sunglasses, and heels — because I love mixing something sporty with something really feminine. And definitely Apple. It’s playful, a little tart, and spontaneous, which is very me.

Anderson: I can see myself wearing this look to the airport, and running errands. I would style it with sneakers, a white sports bra, and mixed metal jewelry. I think I can relate to all the Crown Royal flavors, but being Blackberry was so fun, and I loved channeling my cool-girl side.

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

Are there any other Y2K trends making a comeback that you love? Any you want to see make a resurgence?

Bailey: Tiny bags, low-rise, big sunglasses — I love all of it. I’ve always been a low-rise girl, but I'm glad I can find them a bit easier now.

Anderson: I love how a lot of Y2K trends are making a comeback — baby tees, sunglasses, capris, ballet flats, and so on. I'm ready for bedazzled phones to come back.

Dash: I’d love even more of that early 2000s going-out glamour to come back. People really committed to a look.

This interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.