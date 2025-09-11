Julia Fox’s favorite sport is surprising fashion fans with out-of-pocket ensembles. The more unexpected, the better. Even when she wears pieces previously worn by other celebs, she manages to style them in her own unique, edgy flair (see: her take on Anne Hathaway’s viral Gap dress). It’s why style savants patiently wait for her looks every New York Fashion Week, aka Fox’s favorite stomping grounds.

As expected, she *did* pull a surprise move this NYFW season, just not with her fashion. The shocker was where it was worn: in Los Angeles, thousands of miles away from where everyone expected her to be.

Julia’s “No Pants” Look

It’s officially NYFW, and its foremost style star isn’t on the East Coast. At least, not yet. Instead, she rocked her signature daring ethos in LA, which makes sense since shes been adding more acting credits to her portfolio.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Uncut Gems star wore a long-sleeved crimson bodysuit with a built-in button-down peering underneath, for a preppy vibe. Instead of pairing it with trousers in the same aesthetic, she skipped bottoms altogether and opted for fishnet tights. The hosiery was more of a suggestion of pants, though, since anyone who’s ever worn a pair knows, they’re extremely see-through.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

To complete the booty-forward look, she paired it with a khaki trench coat slung low on her elbows and clutched a white-and-blue bag.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her It Girl-Approved Heels

Fox’s superpower is her ability to merge multiple — sometimes clashing — aesthetics in one look. Case in point: how she paired her preppy look with balletcore. Her shoes, designed by Christian Louboutin, boasted the square shape of classic pointe shoes and a lace-up satin detail but with a vertiginous heel.

If it looks familiar, that's because the heel is quickly becoming an it-girl fave. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, wore a version in black, while Jenna Ortega wore the pump iteration. It comes with a hefty price tag too — the pair retails for $1,095.

Julia Fox, please come back to NYC.