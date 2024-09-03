Katy Perry’s upcoming sixth studio album, 143, is dropping in just a few weeks — and the countdown to Sept. 20 has (unofficially) begun. While other artists mark time with song teasers or album Easter eggs, the “Roar” singer has been counting KatyCats down with a series of style slays.

Further proving she doesn’t do anything the traditional way, the American Idol judge also deviated from musicians’ typical sartorial tactics. See, other industry players tend to have de facto uniforms per era (think: Beyoncé’s recent cowboycore or Taylor Swift’s color schemes). Perry’s style in this era, however, is all over the place. Thus far, she’s worn orange hues, snakeskin prints, rhinestones, and even sci-fi-inspired costumes. The only unifying thread in her looks? They’re all very, very skin-baring.

Katy’s Low-Rise Micro Mini

On Monday, Sept. 2, Perry invited KatyCats to her album’s indie listening event, to be held on Sept. 18. Like her other promotional materials (i.e., album and song covers), the songstress posed for a corresponding exclusive photo. Her pose was completely on theme — she even put her hand to her ear to mimic listening.

Her outfit, however, had nothing to do with the nature of the event. She wore an asymmetrical brown bikini with one side featuring a triangle-style halter, and the other a spaghetti strap bra with a more diagonal neckline. Instead of a typical string looping through the bra, a sculptural metal piece (like a bent necklace) connected both sides.

Her bottoms, meanwhile, upped the daring ante. Perry wore a ruched mesh skirt so short it was practically a belt. She styled it with an exaggerated early aughts spin: a waistline so low it looked like it was about to fall off.

Her Unofficial Low-Rise Rules

Perry has been loving ultra-low-rise bottoms these past few weeks she’s crafted an unofficial style rule for her album: the closer the release date, the lower her waistlines.

On Aug. 5, for example, Perry wore a look that could’ve been straight out of the ’00s. She wore a lacy tank over a rhinestone-encrusted bikini and paired them with a low-rise skirt that flaunted her G-string. The whale tail moment was designer, too. Perry’s exposed bikini was from Chanel, which costs a cool $10,000.

Weeks later, on Aug. 24, Perry wore a snakeskin ensemble that was practically underwear. She wore a buckled bra with a mid-slit for slight cleavage flaunting. She paired it with a cheeky mini slung even lower on her hips it had its own built-in leather whale tail to keep it in place.

This is definitely her spiciest era yet.