Katy Perry may be in the midst of a musical comeback, but her renaissance is just as easily buoyed by her style. This summer, the songstress has been dominating headlines for her fashion-forward Paris Couture Week appearances, out of this world album cover ’fits, and uber-risqué style statements. Case in point, her latest see-through wardrobe choice.

After a quick getaway in Saint-Tropez with partner Orlando Bloom, Perry is back on her pop star grind — and fashion it girl reign. While promoting her forthcoming album, 143, in London, the “Roar” singer showed out in the sheerest skirt imaginable — with a cheeky surprise to boot.

Katy’s See-Through Skirt

Perry’s campy style has attracted controversy since her early days of pop stardom for ’fits that include a latex dress resembling a filled-out election ballot and a supersized hamburger costume to the 2019 Met Gala. Though the American Idol judge has since veered away from her whimsical aesthetic, her newfound daring sensibilities lean hard into divisive trends.

For an appearance on BBC’s The One Show on Thursday, July 25, Perry wore a fitted gray bodysuit paired with a high-waist skirt. While her top was entirely opaque, her choice of bottoms was utterly revealing. Made from see-through lace, the maxi flaunted everything underneath including Perry’s square-toe boots, legs, and teeny suit.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Peep The Cheeky Surprise

While the skirt looks separate from her suit, the ensemble is actually a one-piece dress from Burc Akyol. The look was designed to flaunt booty — which Perry did when she turned around.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She topped off her look with an inky black purse, matching sunglasses, and pearl earrings by Marina Moscone.

Her Y2K-Inspired Canadian Tux

Keeping the controversial streak going, Perry wore another eyebrow-raising trend the following day. Instead of barely there styles of today, however, she harkened to a different contentious era altogether: the early aughts.

While the decade has its fair share of chaotic styles, none of them were as scorned as the Canadian tuxedo. On Friday, July 26, however, Perry took the look from “cheugy” to chic in a cropped denim vest and matching sparkly jeans.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She even upped the shimmery ante with a stack of diamond-encrusted tennis bracelets, earrings, and a bedazzled ring stack. No notes.