Fashion magazines are starting to unveil their September issues — the most highly-anticipated issue of the year — and they do not disappoint. On Wednesday, Harper’s Bazaar dropped multiple covers for the month, featuring the likes of Doja Cat and Paul Mescal, both photographed by Mario Sorrenti. But the glossy’s Kendall Jenner cover was particularly spicy, featuring a cheeky homage to a trend she helped ignite.

The face of Bazaar’s “ICONS” issue, Jenner posed in a turtleneck sweater in lavender gray, hiked up around her chest for a crop-top-like appearance. She completely ditched pants, however, slipping into high-waist black tights that were completely sheer. The supermodel then topped the hosiery with low-rise panties engulfed fully in gold sequins.

Under the styling directives of Beat Bolliger, Jenner completed the look with pointed slingbacks. Jenner further merchandised the look with jewelry from Cartier. A gold choker and a watch, both from the label’s Panthère collection.

This cover pays homage to one of Jenner’s most famous outfits to date. Last November, she forever changed fashion’s relationship with exposed undies, when she went out sans pants on a leisurely stroll in LA. The moment led to countless copycat ensembles among Hollywood’s elite and style savants alike.

Initially, she wore a sweater and black tights, with black undies over them. This yassified version is the perfect nod to a trend she pioneered.

If the head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble seems familiar, that’s because it already made headlines once before. Last March, The Crown’s Emma Corrin wore the sequined briefs on the runway for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Image

The cover is a total coup for Miu Miu, whose panties have already graced several other legacy magazine covers. Over the last few months, both Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney have worn them on the covers of T Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar Australia/New Zealand, respectively.

Thanks to Miu Miu, this trend is the gift that keeps on giving.