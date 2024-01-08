The Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for many things: dominating reality TV, throwing the most elaborate of parties, collecting the rarest (and priciest) vintage designer goods, and launching wildly successful businesses.

The entrepreneurial family always prioritizes one thing above all else: supporting each other’s businesses. And on Monday, the supermodel of the group, Kendall Jenner, did just that. The 818 Tequila founder wore nothing but a bikini while on vacation. The brand? Her big sis Kim Kardashian’s, of course.

Kendall’s Cheeky SKIMS Bikini

Jenner has been thoroughly enjoying the Caribbean for the past week, wearing the chicest of resort dresses and the slinkiest of swimsuits. But another day means another bikini and over the weekend, she chose something much, much closer to home: SKIMS.

Like most of their clan, the supermodel has rocked Kim’s shapewear label many times in the past, and last weekend was no different. This time around, she chose a dark chocolate-colored bikini top with a plunging neckline. Jenner paired it with an equally revealing pair of bottoms: cheeky tangas.

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

The great thing about SKIMS — compared to the other eye-wateringly expensive items Jenner wears — is the reasonable pricing. So if you, too, want to emulate Jenner’s wardrobe, this bikini is a great place to start.

While both items in the textured material aren’t currently available on the website, you can still shop nearly identical bikini bottoms for $36.

Clearly, the booty-baring cut is here to stay.