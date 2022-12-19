Kendall Jenner has entered the Addams family chat.

Parting ways with her usual laid-back, normcore style, the model stepped out looking surprisingly goth. On Saturday, Jenner, her her sisters, and mom Kris, all made a public appearance wearing head-to-toe black ensembles. Even among her famously stylish siblings, Jenner notably stood out, donning a Wednesday Addams-inspired dress by Rodarte.

The dress featured a sheer, low-V neckline made entirely of black lace. Puff sleeves gave the silken gown a touch of 1980s flare. She added even more accessories from the era, finishing with sheer black tights and patent leather, pointed-toe heels with a matching black mini bag. For jewels, she went the classic route, with a diamond encrusted necklace and matching diamond studs (cue Kim Kardashian crying in the ocean).

The vintage, gothic style Jenner is emulating has been trending heavily, following the success of the stylish new Netflix series Wednesday. Aesthetics like whimsigoth and gothcore have begun recirculating on social media and videos depicting ‘how to dress like Wednesday Addams’ are abundant on TikTok. Jenner’s approach feels Victorian goth-meets-vamp goth, with the lingerie-esque fabric and old-timey silhouette.

Though it’s not her usual vibe, quite frankly, I’m loving this look on her.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images