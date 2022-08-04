The Finger Lickin’ Good KFC x HYPE Collab Serves A Bucket Bag For Chicken

You can now wear finger lickin’ goodness and no, this is not a drill. KFC — the same KFC that serves us crispy chicken tenders in a bucket — has joined forces with streetwear brand HYPE on a collection of saucy clothing and accessories. The 47-piece collab includes hoodies, racer jackets, bralettes, and backpacks. And if that wasn’t plenty enough, the KFC Bucket Bag is designed specifically to fit a bucket of chicken, so that you’re covered should you get hungry when out and about.

This is not the first time KFC has chartered unfamiliar territory with outlandish, viral launches. Remember when the fast food chain debuted a lipstick that tasted like hot wings? Before that, we had the KFC gravy-scented candles and KFC Crocs. For the iconic 70-year-old brand, it seems that simply serving mouth-watering food doesn’t cut it any longer.

The KFC x HYPE collab embodies this more-is-more spirit. Created with the frivolous festival season in mind, the collection marinates (pun intended) the restaurant chain’s beloved slogans in HYPE’s bold design language. For instance, the lifestyle brand’s dad cap is embroidered with “Bargain Bucket.” Other standout pieces include a loungewear set embossed with “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” and a racer jacket in KFC’s classic red and white, with fitted cuffs.

While the prices are yet to be revealed, in true HYPE style, the collection aims to be accessible. So with that said, this summer you can have a snack and be a snacc, all at the same time. If that’s not winning, we don’t know what is.

The collab launches today (August 4) on HYPE’s website, and is also available in its kitschy flagship store on Carnaby Street, London.

