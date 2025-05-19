Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the courtroom — following in her father, attorney Robert Kardashian’s, footsteps, she’s well on her way to becoming a lawyer herself. Last week, however, Kardashian made an appearance in a Paris court for a personal reason: to testify at the trial of the men accused of robbing her at gunpoint in 2016.

Kardashian might be in Paris for a very serious purpose, but that doesn’t mean she can’t serve a look or two while in the City of Lights. On a walk about town, Kardashian combined some eye-catching pieces, including a sexy lace bralette, to create an ensemble that really made a statement.

Kim’s Lacy Bra

As she stepped out of the Ritz hotel to hit the Paris shopping scene, Kardashian sported a nude-toned, lacy bra that more than peeked out from under her pale yellow, feathered duster coat.

Kardashian paired the elegant look with a tan belt cinched tightly at the waist and a simple nude heel. She also added a contrasting navy blue baseball cap that featured an embroidered logo — mastering the art of high-low dressing.

Kim’s Dramatic Feather Coat

Kardashian’s incredible coat tied her look together. The duster, in a trendy butter yellow, featured a dramatic feather trim on the collar and hem.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian is no stranger to a delightfully unsubtle choice of outerwear — in fact, they seem to be a staple of her European wardrobe. In another Paris look Kardashian shared to her Instagram, she rocked a deep brown, oversized crocodile leather jacket with a luxurious fur trim from Yves Saint Laurent.

Underneath, she went for a sheer brown dress, and completed the look with a pair of matching heels and an eye-catching anklet.