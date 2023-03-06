Kourtney Kardashian is in her “I’m just living life” wife chapter — and in taking back her narrative as a business woman who *also* gets to have her romantic fairytale IRL, the icon has been rocking an empowered power bob to match her vibe.

While fans are quite used to the Poosh brainchild and Lemme founder changing up her hair’s length, a natural hue of espresso brunette has pretty much been an expected constant. Though just this past weekend — while visiting Las Vegas with her husband, Travis Barker, nearly a year after they surprised the world with a pre-wedding wedding with Elvis in tow — she opted for a major change.

Enter: Kourtney Kardashian’s platinum blonde era.

Styled in a sleek, grunge-y bob à la Glen Coco Oropeza, her bleach blonde moment is thanks to Cassondra Kaeding (who is known to work with stars like Miley Cyrus and Hailee Steinfeld, to name a few). And given the eldest Kardashian sister hasn’t experimented with the lighter hair hue since she was 17 years old, she took to her Instagram stories to share her inspo for the big change then, as opposed to now.

Cut to 1995 — aka the last time Kardashian experimented with this shade of blonde — and in a relatable explanation, what cued the switch-up was on a carefree whim. She shares: “bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate.” I mean, same.

As for her 2023 inspiration? Well, Kardashian gave Addison Rae credit for sourcing the hair reference, which just so happens to be a young Drew Barrymore.

A tastemaker for the younger generation, the former TikTok star turned multi-talented icon in her own right — Addison, of course — dropped in to share some comments of approval on Kardashian’s latest ‘gram: “Exactlyyyy,” “😍😍😍,” and “SCREEEEAAAAMMMINGGGG.”