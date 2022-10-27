You surely remember when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot (not legally) in Las Vegas on April 3 — but Kourtney doesn’t much of it. On the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, the couple told their friend Simon Huck about their spontaneous wedding at a Las Vegas chapel, the details of which she only recalls thanks to footage taken that night.

The night began at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Travis performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. “Vegas with Travis is really fun,” she explained in a confessional. “He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys, it’s our first Grammys together, let’s make this the best night ever.’” After the show, they ate at “the best” vegan sushi spot, where they started looking up wedding chapels in the city. “It was the only one open at that hour,” she told Huck, adding that nobody was there except for security guards, Barker’s manager, and his drum tech who took on photographer duties.

At the chapel, Kourtney says she recalls walking down the aisle — and blacking out afterwards. “I didn’t even remember that Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember that I had a bouquet,” she said, holding up a photo of said bouquet on the ground after throwing it.

Travis went on to show Huck footage of their Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the wedding, making them repeat lines like “I give my love to my one true love right now.” She pointed out, “I’m like slurring if you can’t hear.”

But perhaps the most hilarious part is when the officiant kept mistaking Kourtney for her sister Khloé. “When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, ‘I, Khloé, take thee Travis,’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn’t get up,” she said. Kourtney said she had fun overall, noting that “Tequila Kourtney” is “her own person” — but she did throw up afterward. “I took my top off and unbuttoned my pants, and I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo,” she said. “I was a hot slob kabob.”

As Kourtney revealed right after the ceremony, her Vegas wedding wasn’t legal — but not for lack of trying. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on April 6. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Rather than wait a few hours in Las Vegas, the couple got legally married on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse in front of Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’ father, before the rest of their families and friends traveled to Portofino, Italy, for their main ceremony a week later.

But their OG wedding in Vegas was so fun that Travis said he hoped their “real” wedding would measure up. “I am truly living my best life,” Kourtney told producers. “Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”