As a certified fashion girl, Kylie Jenner regularly dips into designer archives. She’s borrowed from the Mugler vault for a glam red carpet look, rocked a vintage Chanel bikini on vacation, and even went whimsical with Jean Paul Gaultier’s trompe l’oeil pieces.

She operated under the same historical MO when dressing up for Halloween 2024. Putting her referencing prowess to the test, she dipped into pop culture archives to come up with three costumes that all slayed. The first was a major throwback: the Kylie Cosmetics mogul dressed as Jane Fonda in her ’60s classic fembot movie, Barbarella. The next was an early aughts nod. Paying homage to The Lizzie McGuire Movie, she twinned with her sis Kendall as Lizzie and Isabella in the iconic “What Dreams Are Made Of” scene. (IYKYK.)

Her cheekiest costume, however, was when she took on Demi Moore’s headline-making role in Striptease, one of the spiciest films in the ’90s.

Kylie’s Striptease Homage

On Oct. 31, Jenner morphed into Erin Grant, Moore’s former FBI Agent-turned-stripper character in the 1996 movie. In the film, one of the most memorable scenes is Erin’s, well, striptease. She removes her white shirt to reveal a slinky sequined two-piece bikini. Dancing in her itty-bitty bottoms at the Eager Beaver club, she tucked the tips she got in her thong’s straps.

Of course, the Khy founder recreated the scene with an elaborate photo shoot. Jenner rocked a replica sequined triangle bikini top and matching thong, replete with folded dollar bills.

She even committed to the bit and mimicked the shirt-stripping action, in a full-bangs brunette wig, no less.

The Naked Poster Tribute

Striptease launched several iconic images. Apart from the strip club bikini, the most infamous image was Moore’s poster — where she stripped bare, posed sitting down with wind blowing in her hair.

Naturally, Jenner referenced that as well. She recreated the exact pose and wind-blowing magic in her own poster. Of course, instead of Moore’s, her name got top-billing.

Put her in a remake, STAT.