Kylie Jenner’s Pink Latex Bra & Low-Rise Skirt Gave Major Barbie Energy

Barbie fever had the fashion industry in a chokehold for a hot minute, largely thanks to Margot Robbie and her global press circuit, where she routinely brought historic Mattel doll outfits to life on red carpets. Like any fashion trend, however, society’s collective proclivity for bubblegum pink waned since the film’s 2023 release, trading the hue for brat green, butter yellow, and, more recently, Showgirl orange. One style icon, however, begs to differ: Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to main to share her latest spicy ‘fit. And it was a pink-on-pink number even Robbie herself would be proud of.

Kylie’s Barbie Girl Look

Seemingly taken in a studio, the Instagram photos showed the reality TV star wearing a pink triangle bra with barely any coverage. Designed like a bikini, it featured a halter neckline and a tie-back closure. She paired the slinky top with a matching skirt slung so low on her hips, it gave me Y2K low-rise PTSD (the *real* near-butt-cleavage-baring low-rise).

While the number was already risqué and Jenner-esque, it was also crafted in body-hugging latex. It tracks. Her entire KarJenner clan is famed for their love of the unforgiving fabric. Jenner even dropped a latex-only collection for her ready-to-wear label, Khy, which sold out immediately. So this drop was totally on brand.

Her Matching Nails

When Jenner goes monochromatic, she commits to it. Even her beauty choices were awash in the same vivid hue. Her long nails, for example, were painted in the same pink, proving that an outfit goes far beyond clothes and accessories. Even her blush was a similarly bright rose shade.

Her Range Is Unparalleled

While her recent look was essentially Barbie cosplay, as a fashion girlie, Jenner’s range is unmatched. Just a few days ago, she was the epitome of quiet luxury, the polar opposite of doll-like dressing. Promoting her brand’s latest collection with Hydra, which features a number of khaki trench coats, she wore a floor-length one and cinched it with a belt.

Greta Gerwig, cast her in a sequel, stat.