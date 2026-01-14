Kylie Jenner is launching her third Kylie Cosmetics fragrance, Cosmic Intense, and she’s clearly leaning into the celestial nature of it all. In the scent’s corresponding campaign, the reality TV star wore a series of out-of-this-world styles, including a fiery off-the-shoulder dress.

Kylie’s Otherworldly Gown

Jenner first introduced the third iteration in her beauty brand’s Cosmic collection on Saturday, Jan. 10. Fittingly, she took inspo from the name itself in a red latex catsuit that could’ve been borrowed from Britney Spears’ “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video. You know, the one set in *space*.

To further tease the upcoming drop, slated for Jan. 21, she shared another layout from the campaign. In the snapshot, she wore a body-hugging jersey dress in a vivid shade of red, mimicking the Cosmic Intense bottle.

At first glance, the gown appeared to feature a foldover, off-the-shoulder neckline, similar to those popular in the 2000s. Upon closer inspection, however, the “folded” fabric wasn’t an overlay at all; the dress was one continuous slab of fabric with no armholes whatsoever. It’s a highly innovative look you’d expect from her sister Kim Kardashian, who loves pieces with similarly continuous construction. (Her pantaboots are a great example.)

Kardashian is far from the only fashion-forward member of the clan; Jenner has also dabbled in more experimental outfits, particularly during Paris Couture Week. Her latest ‘fit proves that she can easily switch it up from her more minimalist Khy aesthetic to more adventurous serves.

Her Cosmic Intense Nail Charm

A beauty pioneer through and through, Jenner incorporated her bottle’s design into her nail art. Like her dress, she painted her long square nails a vibrant crimson and didn’t stop there. To be absolutely extra, she added a nail charm of her new product — dented bottle, rounded cap, and all.

The red palette makes sense once you read her caption. It says, “Your valentine in a bottle. my new fragrance Cosmic Intense is a deeper, more seductive take on Cosmic. rich, warm, and addictive.”

In olfactory-speak, that translates to notes of blood orange, jasmine, vanilla, benzoin, musk, and amber accord. Shoppers will be able to get their hands on three size options — 30mL ($56), 50mL ($66), and 100mL ($86) — beginning Jan. 21.