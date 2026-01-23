Proud Leo Kylie Jenner is putting the “fire” in fire sign — when it comes to her wardrobe, that is.

After a series of Marty Supreme-inspired orange numbers, the reality TV star has been embracing all things red. On Jan. 11, Jenner teased the release of Kylie Cosmetics’ newest fragrance, Cosmic Intense, a blood orange scent encased in a glossy red bottle. As is tradition, Jenner starred in the scent’s corresponding campaign, wearing a slew of slinky latex looks that matched her product’s color palette.

Less than two weeks later, on the perfume’s launch day, she commemorated the occasion by incorporating the crimson hue into her ‘fit, albeit in a much more laid-back fashion.

Kylie’s Red-Hot Tank

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for her glamorous red-carpet looks, couture gowns worthy of Paris Fashion Week’s runways, and her daring, fashion-forward Khy pieces. Her latest mirror selfie, however, proved that Jenner also loves simple wardrobe classics such as the humble tank top.

In the pic, posted via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 21, she wore a cropped tank in a cherry red hue. The shade perfectly matched her Cosmic Intense bottle, which Jenner can be seen clutching in one hand, alongside a coffee cup, tumbler, and extra jacket. (Balancing several things in one hand, aka the “claw grip,” is a superpower women are known for. And it’s one Jenner seemed to allude to in her “just a girl” caption.)

Instagram/kyliejenner

Leaning into loungewear, Jenner paired the top with black sweatpants and a sweater looped around her waist.

To keep the look polished, she wore sunglasses atop her head like a headband, and slung a woven beige bag with a black leather trim over her shoulder. Yes, sweats and a tank top can look sleek.

Her Other Fiery Looks

Since announcing Cosmic Intense, Jenner’s been on an all-red streak, particularly on Instagram, where she’s been posting photos from her campaign’s photo shoot. In one shot, she wore an avant-garde body-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress with no armholes.

In another, she channeled Britney Spears circa “Oops!...I Did It Again” in a glossy latex catsuit.

May her red era never end.