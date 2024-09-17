There’s no rest for the style set — at least not during fashion month. While London Fashion Week has *officially* ended, we’re only halfway through the season, which can only mean more chic moments to come. As editors, celebs, and savants jet off to Milan, it’s high time to look back on the biggest headline-making moments from the Spring/Summer 2025 season’s UK leg.

The biggest (yet somehow least surprising) trend this season is nearly every runway flaunted bits. It’s practically tradition at this point. If previous seasons asked: why not bare nipples? This LFW took the statement on bodies up a notch. They aren’t just exposed, they’re flaunted — with jewelry to boot (see: Di Petsa’s show). The biggest statement was seen on Natasha Zinko’s runway, in which breast augmentation was the star.

Apart from headline-making nip-baring runways, there were several other noteworthy moments that fashion folks could not stop talking about. Charli XCX and H&M, for example, set the tone for LFW when she kicked off the weeklong affair with a bratty concert. The rest of FW was equally star-studded: Harry Styles, Simone Ashley, and Kelly Rutherford were among the stylish attendees.

Behold, the buzziest moments from London Fashion Week that I can’t stop talking about.

Charli XCX & H&M Kicked Off A Bratty LFW

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After Charli starred in H&M’s Fall 2024 campaign in August, the collection finally dropped on Thursday, Sept. 12. To kick off the launch, the Swedish brand celebrated with a concert. The “Apple” singer crooned her latest Brat hits in a (braless) number from the fast fashion retailer — against a brat green backdrop, of course.

Harry Styles Sat Front Row At S.S. Daley

London Fashion Week was particularly star-studded, from Naomi Campbell attending the H&M party, to Simone Ashley exposing her bra to watch Nensi Dojaka. The buzziest front row, however, was S.S. Daley’s.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Steven Stokey-Daley’s first foray into womenswear was a momentous occasion that warranted an A-plus guest list — singer, actor, and the brand’s minority stakeholder Harry Styles included. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer sat beside Anna Wintour — in Vans, no less. His buddy and My Policeman co-star Emma Corrin sat front row as well.

JW Anderson Wowed With His Master Craftsmanship

Whether it’s for Loewe or his eponymous label, JW Anderson’s technical mastery is always on full display season after season. This recent show was no different.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For his namesake label, models sashayed in shredded knits, dresses with exaggerated woven details, and gravity-defying pieces (a signature of his). Naturally, the fashion set oohed and aahed, and rightfully so.

...& His New “Ugly” Shoe

Apart from buzz-worthy apparel, Anderson also released a unique shoe this season: a slouchy boot with zipper details.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If you’ll recall, the designer is behind a good chunk of viral footwear from previous years, including but not limited to the rose-heel sandals, paw leather shoes, and Zendaya’s recent tennis ball-heel pumps. From his track record alone, it looks like feet will be decked out in these slouchy boots very soon.

Simone Rocha Introduced Buzzy New Ballet Flats

Another fashion designer will be at the forefront of shoe trends in seasons to come: Simone Rocha. Aside from pushing the balletcore agenda even further with tutus, bows, and more dancer-adjacent outfits, she also introduced a host of new iterations of her famed ballet flats — fuzzy, brat green, and quasi-Oxford.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

The most jaw-dropping pairs, however, were her ruffly take on the naked shoe and the lace-up style in glittery red à la The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy if she pliéd down the yellow brick road.

A Fashion Legacy Walked The Burberry Runway

Burberry’s collection this season seemed more utilitarian — in a good way. While crest-clad military jackets and fur-trimmed parkas sauntered down the catwalk, the most eye-catching runway wasn’t the clothing but a model: Phoebe Philo’s daughter, Maya Wigram.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Burberry’s creative director, Daniel Lee, has a long history with Philo after working under her for Celine for almost a decade. It only makes sense that it’s his runway Wigram would choose to model for (twice).

Vin + Omi Staged An Anti-War Style Protest

Vin + Omi’s runways are typically fun and whimsical with models skipping, dancing, and twirling down runways. On the brand’s 20th anniversary show, however, the brand made a stylish political statement.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Models strutted carrying protest signs that bore “NO WAR,” “PEACE,” and “LOVE ALWAYS WINS.” Meanwhile, celebs like Eve Ferret held up slightly more comedic signs like “ANTI-WAR MILFS.”

A Model Wore Silicone Inserts As A Top

Runways were sure nipply this season — but none quite like Natasha Zinko’s. Her entire show made a statement on breast augmentation procedures, with shirts that bore chest x-rays and post-op-inspired bandage-esque looks.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The most jarring ensemble, however, was when a model wore nothing but a sheer mesh bra and massive silicone implants as a top. It was... a look, to say the least.