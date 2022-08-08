Amidst the constant chatter about Kylie Jenner, one thing that can be said for sure is that the beauty mogul doesn’t hold back when it comes to her personal style. While some may choose to play fashion safe, the reality star is never afraid to turn a fierce look and get people talking (hey, here I am). And this time around, she’s relying on double denim to do the trick — but I’m not talking about your average Canadian tuxedo.

This past weekend, Jenner stepped out for date night with Travis Scott in London’s trendy Mayfair neighborhood. To dine at The Twenty Two, she sported a red-and-white vintage Thierry Mugler moto jacket with padded sleeve detailing and a dipped-front silhouette. But what really garnered double takes wasn’t the unique jacket, nor Jenner’s sleek black wraparound frames, but her deconstructed denim mini skirt.

Not your typical 2008 Hollister mini skirt (IYKYK), the $65 bottom by Devised Antithetical style gives the illusion of two skirts layered as one. The top portion of the skirt is a darker shade of denim meant to be worn unzipped, patchworked with the bottom bit in a lighter wash boasting a visible pocket lining peeking out from beneath the frayed hem.

Jenner completed the head-turning look with pointy-toed black pumps that laced up her ankles, the perfect foil to her edgy jacket and relaxed denim mini.

Meanwhile, the “Sicko Mode” rapper matched his girl in his own red-and-ivory leather biker jacket. For his look, Scott styled the statement outerwear with a white graphic tee, beige cargo-inspired Rick Owens joggers, and a pair of white and gray Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers from his collaboration with Nike.

Personally, I can’t get enough of couples donning matching attire — and no one does it like Jenner and Scott. The pair coordinated similarly last week, sporting all-black ensembles with Jenner modeling a black velvet body con dress and Scott in a black leather jacket with heavily distressed jeans. They even dressed their little one Stormi, 4, in the timeless tone for the family outing.

To channel Kylie’s date night look and embrace the return of the denim mini, shop her exact skirt below.

