For some time now, fashion has had its eye on the 2010s. Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Florence Pugh, for example, are busy reviving the cheugiest trends — from leggings as pants to high-low hemlines. Another style hero with her eye on the last decade? Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, however, doesn’t just reference any trend, she references herself. And lately, that’s meant her Snapchat-era pink wig. She recently teased the return of her cotton candy-hued hair on TikTok with the caption “heard its 2014 vibes this year.” Sadly, the color revival was short-lived — or so we thought.

Over the weekend, the Khy founder brought back her vivid pink hair for Pop Magazine’s 50th issue. She starred on not one, not two, but four different cover spreads.

All Hail King Kylie

Photographed by Tyrell Hampton, the reality star sat outdoors on a sofa chair wearing nothing but her undies. On top, Jenner wore a white bralette from Martine Rose with cottagecore sensibilities (i.e., ribbed fabric and bows).

She paired the brassiere with blue-and-white boxers from the same label. Jenner’s high-waist pair also leaned into the coquette aesthetic, with a dainty white lace trim. While her exact shorts aren’t on the market yet, a similar pink style is available for $376.

Jenner completed the look with white socks and her iconic pink ’do — which fans easily clocked as part of her King Kylie era.

She Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Undies

Jenner starred in a second cover wearing fashion’s favorite designer panties. After Miu Miu sent undies down the Fall/Winter 2023 runway, A-listers like Sydney Sweeney started wearing the designer underwear (the sequin pair are particularly popular). She chose a $925 pair, with the label’s logo emblazoned on one hip.

She paired the briefs with an off-the-shoulder crop top by Celine and a snake-inspired lariat necklace. Her pink hair was a pop of color against the neutral palette.

More Covers, Right This Way

For her other two covers, Jenner switched back to her brunette locks — and into real clothes. In one, she wore a Fendi ensemble which included a butter yellow sleeveless top and a matching sweater slung haphazardly over her shoulders. The KUWTK alum made color-blocking look utterly elegant in a red mini skirt.

Her final cover, meanwhile, had a bit of an ’80s edge. Jenner wore a metallic gold bodysuit over a cropped graphic tee, which she then tucked into a pair of pinstripe pants. Save for her statement rings (John Hardy designs), the entire look was from Vaquera.

King Kylie is officially back.