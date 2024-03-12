Kylie Jenner has been an unofficial shoe influencer since 2017, when she went viral for her clear plastic boots — thus, taking the PVC trend mainstream. Since then, she’s stayed on the cutting-edge of the footwear space, wearing polarizing styles like the Maison Margiela Tabis and toe ring boots to great effect.

With that in mind, her latest venture seems like a natural fit. On March 11, Jenner starred in a new fashion campaign for a familiar shoe designer. Though she rarely endorses brands outside of her family empire, the mogul made an exception for Sam Edelman, posing for the label’s 20th anniversary promo pics.

Kylie’s Pantsless Campaign

For her new endorsement deal, Jenner wore glossy black heels and not much else. Letting the footwear — a pair of $150 pointed-toe pumps — take the spotlight, she chicly interpreted the exposed undies trend in a black bra and tights.

Between her choppy bob, the moody black-and-white filter, and the photos’ artistic graininess, these photos could have come out of any ’90s magazine

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

Throughout the rest of her campaign shoot, Jenner was similarly clad. One outfit included a strapless black bodysuit and the same sheer tights, which she paired with pointed-toe slingbacks in metallic silver. Jenner is a known fan of the angled heel, having worn a similar style from Ferragamo last October.

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

More Posh Campaign Photos

Photographed by Chris Colls, basics were a theme in this shoot. Jenner wore a sampling of simple, all-black items — one instance included a V-neck bodysuit with croc-inspired leather sandals.

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

Channeling balletcore, Jenner also slipped into classic flats for one layout. She wore a simple pair of beribboned black flats with a catsuit pulled down to expose her lacy bra.

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Sam Edelman

Wait, Her Shoes Cost How Much?!

While Jenner’s outfit choices typically come with a steep price, every shoe she wore in the campaign is shoppable for less than $200. A billionaire who loves a budget.