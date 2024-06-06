The Kardashians and Jenners work hard, but they arguably play harder. When the family occasionally takes a vacation getaway, fans live vicariously through their sun-kissed exploits, whether they’re ringing in the new year in the Caribbean or spending spring break in Turks & Caicos.

Over the weekend, some family members traveled to another idyllic location, sunny Mallorca, and as evidenced by Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, they packed the chicest resort-friendly wardrobes. In archival designer dresses and understated minimalist pieces, her beachside looks evoked the “quiet luxury” aesthetic she’s come to be known for. Even her choice of bikini — a fiery red set — was sophisticated.

Kylie’s Cherry Red Bikini Set

The Khy founder wore a bandeau bra top in cherry red, which popped against the whites of the yacht she was photographed on. While bandeaus are a common bikini style, her bottoms felt fresh. In the same crimson color, she opted for ultra-low-rise boy shorts, which recalled swimsuits plastered on magazine covers in the ’60s.

The bottoms were a departure from the cheeky styles her family typically favors, such as thong bikinis (Kendall especially) and booty-baring cuts. Her siblings also prefer high-cut sets, intentionally hiking up their bikinis above the hips to achieve an ’80s silhouette.

Is Khy Launching Bikinis?

Since Khy’s launch last October, Jenner’s ready-to-wear label has routinely dropped collections. Thus far, she’s released faux leather drops, puffer jackets, fitted dresses, and denim. So far, bikinis haven’t been part of the merchandise mix.

On her bikini photo, Jenner tagged Khy’s Instagram account, which could signal that swimwear will soon be available on the site. But her latest collection, which launches on Thursday, June 6, doesn’t include bikinis. It does, however, feature a generous assortment of red dresses — one of her summer favorites.

Red Is Her Summer Color

Jenner wore red at least three times in the trip. Over the weekend, she shared videos from the Spanish getaway with big sis Kendall, and looked striking in a Khaite fire-red dress and gold earrings.

Two days later, on June 3, she shared more snaps from the getaway, wearing a red dress with a halter neckline.

Red for summer? Color me convinced.