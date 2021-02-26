Lana Condor's Peachy-Pink Wig Is The Cutest Spring Look

Celebrities are all about dyeing their hair in whimsical hues. From Hilary Duff's pastel blue to Naomi Osaka's pink, this year's color trends are looking to be pretty darn colorful. The latest edgy transformation? Lana Condor's pink strands.

On Feb. 25, the To All The Boys I Loved Before star revealed her bold new look on Instagram, which is a soft, cotton candy-esque peach-pink that gives off total sunset vibes. Though the star admitted her colorful hair is just a wig, her caption stated that she'd be down to dye it... under one condition. "Get 'Anyone Else But You' to 5 million streams and I'll keep it," Condor wrote under her selfie.

Though the pink is temporary, her fans are embracing it — and that includes her on-screen beau, Noah Centineo. "Shawty bad as helllllllll," he said in a comment on Condor's post under a number of heart-eye emojis. Her fans may get lucky, too. "You know I love my pink," Condor wrote... so there's a chance the actor could dye her strands the gorgeous pastel someday.

Even though it's not permanent, Condor’s rosé look is perfect for spring. Paired with her pink lip and fairy-like shimmery eyeshadow, her hair is still on-trend for the season's celebration of sorbet-hued strands. When Bustle spoke with top hairstylists about spring's must-try colors, baby pink made the top of the list. So, whether you test out the look with permanent dye or a temporary gloss, you'll be rocking one of the buzziest shades of the year.