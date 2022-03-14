Lizzo just turned everything you know about tweed clothing on its head — in the sexiest, most her way possible.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer posted a series of absolutely killer ‘fit pics to Instagram, looking like she walked directly off the set of a Clueless remake. Lizzo wore a pastel, tweed, bustier bra and high-waisted skirt set, lined with a powder blue, feather trim from designer Kim Shui.

She kept the ‘90s vibes going strong with icy blue eyeshadow, baby pink coffin nails, and a pair of sparkly, fuchsia mules. Though someone in the comments likened her ensemble to Baby Spice, the whole thing gives definitive Cher Horowitz vibes.

Lizzo ditched her usual string bikini outfit for the stylish, two-piece set during a trip to Austin, Texas. She was in town to deliver a keynote speech at the South by Southwest festival, where the looks continued. She wore a rainbow, checker-print outfit and, among other things, revealed that new music is, in fact, coming.

“Deep in the heart of these titties,” she captioned a photo of the look, a nod to her location and, naturally, the assets highlighted by this iconic outfit.

Ahead, a look at her fabulously nostalgic fashion moment.