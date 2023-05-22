Anyone who’s ever quoted a Lizzo lyric knows that she is the queen of dropping saucy bars. But fashion girlies also know the “About Damn Time” singer isn’t just a master wordsmith, she’s also the queen of saucy ‘fits. Need proof? Take a quick scroll through her Instagram, which is chockful of barely-there swimsuits and bold tour looks.

Just last Saturday, the Yitty founder shared another spicy ‘fit on main, rocking her own merchandise, of course, and writing, “New @yitty just in time to piss off the TL.”

In the series of pics, Lizzo flaunted one of her shapewear brand’s newest drops — a stretchy dress in vivid teal with a shoulder-baring halter neckline. Aptly called the Nearly Naked Open Knit Midi Dress (shop it here), the mesh-style number was equipped with generous holes, ensuring that Lizzo’s undies — a matching teal bandeau bra and cheeky high-waist panty set — were completely exposed.

To keep the focus on her ‘fit, the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls creator kept the rest of her look unadorned, instead choosing to rock equally riveting and colorful glam. She stunned with graphic orange eye makeup, geometric nail art, and neon green streaks in her long straight hair. It was good as hell.