Year after year, Lizzo proves she knows how to work the Grammy’s Red Carpet. Her 2020 strapless Atelier Versace gown was so good, in fact, that it was immortalized with a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure. But her 2023 Grammy’s look — a spicy kumquat bustier gown — is likely her best so far. And she had the perfect accessory on her arm: her new boyfriend Myke Wright AKA the luckiest man alive.

The three-time Grammy winner made a dramatic entrance, arriving in a hooded cape embellished with floral appliqués. Lizzo initially kept the floor-length cape closed, which only further highlighted her dramatic lashes and matching orange eye makeup.

After a few wonderfully dramatic photos, Lizzo opened the cape to reveal a matching gown beneath. The dress included a sparkly corset bodice lined with glimmering Swarovski crystals. Styled by Patti Wilson, the look was accessorized with mesh gloves, floral diamond rings, and lacquered nails painted with floral motifs.

The “About Damn Time” singer looked especially cozy, hand-in-hand with her beau, whom she just hard-launched over the weekend. Lizzo is up for five awards at the Grammys, with nominations in all of the Big Three categories: Album of the Year for Special, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for TikTok sensation “About Damn Time.” She’s also slated to perform at the ceremony, which just means you’ve got an outfit change to watch for. And it’s sure to be special.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

