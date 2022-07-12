The 2022 Emmy nominees were revealed on July 12, and Twitter is already buzzing with hot takes about who deserved the nods and who got snubbed ahead of the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Among the celebs who reacted to earning nominations was Lizzo, whose reality competition Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was nominated for Outstanding Competition Program alongside The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.

“EMMY NOMINATED?!?!??!?!?!?!?!? All I have to say is…. WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote on Twitter with 12 face-holding-back-tears emojis.

Lizzo’s fun and, at times, emotional Amazon Prime show follows 13 women as they compete for a chance to be part of the “About Damn Time” singer’s backup dancers (aka the Big Grrrls) on her tour. It’s been lauded for its themes of empowerment and body positivity, especially when she hypes up the contestants and tries to bring out their fab-u-lous.

The Yitty founder also shared the nomination on Instagram and wrote a touching caption. “We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!,” she wrote. “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY. YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”

A few hours later, the artist took to Instagram Live to “process” the nomination with her followers. “I just wanted to process this. It’s really sweet,” she said, adding, “Shoutout to all the girls, go follow them.” Responding to random fans’ comments, Lizzo talked about being “so excited” about what she’s gonna wear to the awards show and even crowdsourced ideas from the comments section. (Pink was the overwhelming response.) When a fan asked if Lizzo was planning another season, she responded, “B*tch, after today we might need to do that.” Before wrapping the Live, the “Truth Hurts” singer said, “I just wanted to say thanks and I’m just so happy that we’re even f*cking nominated. I’m just happy to be in the motherf*cking conversation. Me and my Big Grrls.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero hosted the nominations announcement ceremony, which revealed that Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus were the shows with the most nods with 25, 20, and 20 apiece. Meanwhile, Stranger Things earned 13 nominations — the most it’s earned in its four seasons on Netflix — including Outstanding Drama Series.

New entrants also made waves this year. Squid Game, the violent Korean drama that captivated the world, made history as the first-ever non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Plus, five Squid Game actors snagged Emmy nods. Abbott Elementary also scored multiple nominations, including nods to stars Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James, as well as an Outstanding Comedy Series nod. Sydney Sweeney, a first-time Emmy nominee, earned two nominations this year for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. Her Euphoria co-star Zendaya got another nod as an Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.