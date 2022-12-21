Lizzo is known to constantly experiment with her hair and makeup on any given day — I’m talking about switch-ups like Grinch-inspired green strands, bold matte black lips, whimsically structured edges, and more — and the top-charting, flute-playing artist and outspoken advocate is showing no signs of stopping her seemingly endless stream of glamorous creativity.

But the latest hair moment to serve as some serious inspo heading into 2023? A tousled and textured wolf cut that beautifully complements her sweet features for that perfect, doe-like effect. Even the singer herself is feeling the flirtatious chop, as she shared on the ‘gram that she’s “obsessed w how cute I was yesterday.” How can you not stan this iconic self-love queen?

ICYWW, wolf cuts are a bit of a hybrid hairstyle, tapping a part-shag, part-mullet vibe that feels effortless and wild. And with 2.3 billion views on the #wolfcut hashtag on TikTok alone, it’s clear that the untamed trend is sure to stick around throughout the new year — especially since all hair types and textures can play with and style the look.

With countless celebs and influencers alike joining in on the shag-mullet trend, the wolf cut has quickly become a top cut in salons — and with Lizzo being the latest to try the look on for herself, there’s no telling who may tap into the trend next.