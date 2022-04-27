It’s hard — nay, near impossible — to narrow down Lizzo’s most incredible hair and makeup looks. There are just so many. Since reaching mainstream success in 2019, the “Good as Hell” singer has dropped look after look (and banger after banger). From channeling Diana Ross at the 2020 Grammys to going pretty in hot pink at the Met Gala in 2019, Lizzo truly knows how to make a statement — and that’s just the red carpet. Her music videos (ahem, “Juice”) and performances (the surprise duet with Harry Styles at Coachella) have given way to equally mesmerizing beauty moments. And her Instagram and TikTok? Forget about it. (And go watch her eyebrow-bleaching saga pronto.)

The star has her longtime MUA Alexx Mayo and hairstylist Shelby Swain to thank for many of her most jaw-dropping beauty looks. But like her refreshing view on the body positivity movement, Lizzo always remains unapologetically true to herself — even while rocking a goatee.

Fans, get excited: It appears that even more amazing beauty moments are on their way. While you wait for her upcoming album to drop, take a look at some of Lizzo’s most stunning hair and makeup looks, from the red carpet and beyond.

1 Bleached Eyebrows The “Truth Hurts” star looked aglow (and amazing) in orange. In July 2021, she posted this selfie in blonde bantu knots, bleached brows, and tangerine lipstick, with her pout outlined in dark brown liner. Her caption — “HOW NOW, BLONDE BROW?” — was totes fitting.

2 Slime-Inspired Strands Clad in what she calls “slime green” hair and matching lime green eyeshadow, Lizzo recently gave a shout-out to Mayo and Swain on Instagram, writing, “They say the devil works hard... but my glam team works HARDER!!!” The dotted design above the inner corners of her eyes made for a cool reptilian effect.

3 Pretty In Pastels If you thought her bleach-blonde brows were cool, take a look at her lavender-dyed ones. Mayo took the pretty pastel look even further by incorporating swipes of baby blue and soft pink on the singer’s eyes. Her nail artist, Eri Ishizu, finished everything off with a 3D mani in matching shades.

4 Grammys Glam Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lizzo channeled the glamor of Old Hollywood at the Grammys in 2020, with a deep side part, pretty waves, and stunning lashes. The look worked especially well with her crystal-embroidered Versace gown and faux-fur stole.

5 Punk Pixie Fans were absolutely screaming when Lizzo posed in a rose-colored pixie, likening it to Missy Elliott’s iconic shag. With winged eyeliner and a plum-colored pout, this is one ’90s beauty look that should make a resurgence ASAP.

6 Artsy Eye Makeup Mayo posted this shadowy, artsy pic of Lizzo in a platinum pixie and newly dyed brows. “My favorite face to doodle on,” he captioned, alluding to the circles of black dots that surrounded her eyes. So. Neat.

7 Natural Curls Even when she’s not playing with colors and dramatic makeup, Lizzo still looks incredible. In this candid selfie she posted back in April 2021, her freckles are on full display and her hair is natural.

8 Blue Shadow To achieve this insanely stunning look, Mayo used Byredo’s Colour Stick (a fave product among Bustle editors) in “Destroyer” and “Medium Blue” on her eyelids, while Swain attached light-reflecting crystals in her wavy pixie.

9 Flamin’ Haute Hair Everything about this look is amazing. Inspired by the elaborateness of Rococo-style art, Lizzo sported a flame-colored, Marie Antoinette-style updo, smoky orange lids, a custom grill, and a crystal-encrusted green manicure. Minimalism? Never heard of her.

10 Soft Glow Her eyes really pop when her lids are covered in a light, shimmery pink shadow. With a rosy-bronze flush on her cheeks and slightly tinted lip gloss, this was arguably one of Lizzo’s softest, prettiest looks.

11 Campy Couture Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Met Gala’s camp theme in 2019, Lizzo absolutely understood the assignment. She stepped out in bubblegum pink hair (adorned with plenty of rhinestones), pink eyeshadow, and cotton candy lips, all of which matched her floor-length feathered boa that came in — what else? — pink.